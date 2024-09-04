- The United States alleges Russia's meddling in its presidential electoral process

The United States authorities accuse Russia of meddling in the upcoming November presidential election. Consequentially, the U.S. has levied sanctions against various individuals and institutions, including personnel from the state-run Russian broadcasting firm RT. This was announced by the Department of the Treasury and Attorney General Merrick Garland during a press conference in D.C.

The U.S. government is implementing strict measures in response to Russia's alleged election meddling. These measures include sanctions against individuals and institutions associated with RT, a state-run Russian broadcasting firm.

Read also: