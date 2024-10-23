The United States allegedly possesses proof indicating the presence of North Korean military personnel in Russia.

According to American intelligence, North Korean troops have been identified in Russian territory, as asserted by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Despite this revelation, the motives behind their presence remain a mystery. Austin hinted that more information is required to clarify the situation. Prior to this declaration, South Korean lawmakers had cited their national intelligence service, suggesting that North Korea had dispatched approximately 3,000 soldiers to Russia. Initially, the number was estimated at 1,500.

Previously, Germany's Foreign Office called upon North Korea's envoy in Berlin, due to alleged support for Russia's attack on Ukraine. The statement from the Foreign Office, released on the X platform, expressed concerns over the potential violation of international law if North Korea were indeed providing troops for Russia's conflict with Ukraine. German security and the European peace order, it stated, are under direct threat.

In a private session with the South Korean parliament, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) shared this information. The troops are reportedly stationed in Russian military facilities, preparing to potentially be deployed against Ukraine, as per the NIS. By December, it is estimated that around 12,000 North Korean soldiers will have been sent to Russia.

Masked North Korean Troops

South Korea's intelligence service reported the initial deployment of approximately 1,500 North Korean soldiers to Russia, transported via Russian ships, in late December. The NIS also claimed that these soldiers were provided with Russian uniforms and false identities in order to conceal their origin. The South Korean intelligence service backs this information with satellite photos and facial recognition software, used in conjunction with the Ukrainian intelligence service.

Pyongyang has played a significant role in supporting Russia's attack on Ukraine with weapons. According to South Korean intelligence reports, North Korea has primarily been exporting artillery shells and short-range rockets.

In recent months, North Korea has witnessed a significant uptick in its military collaboration with Russia. In June, Moscow and Pyongyang inked an agreement on comprehensive strategic cooperation, encompassing mutual aid in the event of a hostile third-party attack.

Both countries have denied allegations of troop deployments and weapons deliveries. The South Korean intelligence service claims that more than 13,000 containers filled with artillery shells, rockets, and other weaponry, have been shipped from North Korea to Russia since August 2023.

