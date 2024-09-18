The United States aims to bolster its oil stockpiles.

00:45 Two Lives Lost, Five Wounded in Saporischschja Attack

Russia assaulted the Saporischschja region in the dead of night, leaving at least two civilians dead and five injured, as per Governor Ivan Fedorov's announcement. Fedorov subsequently revealed that Russia launched a substantial attack on Komyshuvakha's community in the region, causing damage to several residential houses and an infrastructure facility. Emergency services are still present at the site, continually assessing the extent of the destruction, according to "Kyiv Independent".

23:38 US Ambassador to UN Shares Insight on Zelensky's Peace Proposal

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States Ambassador to the UN, disclosed that American officials have reviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposed "peace plan." The American side believes that this strategy may foster progress. She failed to provide additional details regarding contributions, presumably suggesting US support for Zelensky's "victory plan" announced last month, as reported by "European Pravda".

22:29 False Alarm in Latvia: Innocuous Avian Visitation

A false alarm occurred in Latvia, where suspicions of airspace violation by an unidentified aircraft turned out to be harmless. The object that breached the border from Belarus and traversed eastern Kraslava was, in fact, a flock of birds, according to the Latvian air force. Earlier, the Defense Ministry in Riga had reported an unidentified object, prompting NATO aircraft stationed at the Lielvārde base to fly out in response. But they couldn't spot any questionable objects.

21:59 Moldova and Germany Agree on Cybersecurity Cooperation

Moldova and Germany aim to bolster their defenses against what German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock identifies as "Putin's hybrid warfare" targeted primarily at Moldova. Putin persists in using his hybrid warfare techniques as a tool for destabilization. Baerbock explained that they aim to secure Moldova against cyber assaults and unmask disinformation by providing technology, data sharing, and training.

21:12 Russian National Faces Five-Year Labor Camp Sentence for Dissenting Views

A 38-year-old Russian man residing in Moscow was sentenced to five years in a labor camp for criticizing Russia's involvement in Ukraine. The allegations against the defendant include harming the army's reputation, which he admitted to in late April. Initially, he was given a five-year labor service sentence but, following an appeal, the court lengthened his punishment to five years in a labor camp. Yuri Kochov, the accused, was promptly taken into custody and escorted away from the courtroom.

20:23 Ukraine's Military Allegedly Destroys Russian Ammunition Stores Near Mariupol

Ukrainian forces claim to have targeted and eliminated Russian ammunition depots in occupied territories in Mariupol. The naval command in Kyiv reported spotting the depots and subsequently attacking them with rockets, resulting in an estimated tonnage of ammunition destruction. However, these allegations remain unconfirmed.

19:36 Italy's Defense Minister Announces Upcoming Air Defense System Delivery to Ukraine

Italy will dispatch a second SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine this month, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced in Rome. This system can monitor and engage multiple targets simultaneously, intercepting up to ten. It's the only European system that can intercept ballistic missiles.

19:02 Report Suggests Russia Conducting 38,000-Troop Counteroffensive in Kursk Region

According to a Financial Times report, citing a senior Ukrainian intelligence official, Russia intends to initiate a counteroffensive in the border region of Kursk with approximately 38,000 troops. Some of these soldiers have been requested from southern Ukraine. For now, the hostilities remain small-scale. According to the source, larger-scale mobilization is crucial to achieving substantial outcomes. Previously, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stated that an estimated 100,000 Russian soldiers would be required to thwart the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kursk.

18:22 Ukrainian Forces Reportedly Intercept Cross-border Refugees at Dniester Border River with Moldova

Due to over two years of conflict, the Ukrainian army is in dire need of reinforcements. Many men are attempting to avoid military service and escape to neighboring countries, primarily Moldova. They are being caught at the Dniester River border, a major crossing.

17:44 Solving the Enigma of Tire-Covered Russian WarplanesDuring the summer of 2023, Russian military aircraft began sporting car tires as a mysterious addition. The rationale behind this was elusive for quite some time. However, insights from a top-ranking U.S. military figure may have shed light on this unusual phenomenon. According to Shuyler Moore, the Technical Director at the U.S. Central Command, the purpose of this modification is designed to circumvent modern missile targeting systems. "If you attach tires to the wings, several computer vision algorithms have a hard time recognizing that it's an aircraft," Moore explained, during a panel discussion hosted by the U.S. think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Previously, the theory of tire usage for protection against suicide drones had been considered.

16:56 Detonation of Ukrainian Coal Mine by Russian TroopsRussian military forces are progressing in the Ukrainian mining town of Wuhledar, where they have triggered one of the nation's largest coal mines to explode. Video evidence shows the devastating aftermath of the blast and subsequent collapse of the mine's main tower. An estimated 150 million tons of coal are believed to have been stored in the seam.

16:19 Pistorius Views Defense Budget as Continuing ChallengeFollowing the allocation of a 100 billion euro special fund, Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius recognizes the requirement for additional financial resources to support the Bundeswehr beyond the year's end. "By December 31, the entire special fund will have been exhausted," Pistorius stated, after a troop inspection in Saarlouis. "As we move forward, we'll need to find other sources of revenue." Pistorius highlights that around 80 billion euros are budgeted for defense in the German government's financial projections for the year 2028. "I anticipate that considering our need to secure future funding for procurement and infrastructure, this will remain a considerable, pivotal challenge," he added.

15:51 Ukraine Attacks Residential Buildings in BelgorodUkrainian military operations continue to target Russian cities, specifically the Belgorod region, situated near the shared borders. Several vehicles and a residential building have been completely destroyed, while others have sustained damage. Over eight civilians have sustained injuries.

15:14 Naval Exercises: Chinese Ships Reach Russian VladivostokIn response to a joint military exercise announcement, two Chinese maritime vessels have reportedly arrived in Vladivostok, Russia's Far Eastern area. According to Russian sources, these vessels were invited by the Russian border guard authorized forces. The Chinese Coast Guard will remain in Vladivostok until Friday, as explained by the Russian Foreign Ministry. The objective of the maneuvers is to strengthen strategic partnerships between the Chinese and Russian military forces, stating that both naval and air forces will participate in drills such as "North-Joint 2024" in the Japanese and Okhotsk seas near the Russian coastline. China also plans to join the Russian strategic exercise "Ocean-2024."

14:39 Baerbock: Aid to Ukraine Guarantees Moldova's SurvivalGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock believes that supporting Ukraine is crucial to ensuring the survival of neighboring Moldova. "Every action we take towards aiding Ukraine promotes its stabilization," Baerbock remarked at a Moldova Partnership Platform meeting in the capital, Chisinau. "It's evident that the population worries that if Ukraine collapses, so too will Moldova."

13:56 Ukrainian Emergency Services Report 97 Casualties Since InvasionSince the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia began, the Ukrainian state emergency services report that 97 rescue personnel have unfortunately lost their lives. The service shared this information with the Ukrainian news site, Ukrinform. According to their records, 395 emergency workers have also sustained injuries during their rescue missions. Ukrainians celebrate "National Saviors' Day" today.

13:44 Wall Street Journal: Both Sides Suffer Millions of Casualties in Ukraine ConflictFindings by the American newspaper "Wall Street Journal" indicate that hundreds of thousands of soldiers have been injured or killed on both sides from Russia's engagement in Ukraine. The Ukrainian military has reportedly incurred about 80,000 fatalities and 400,000 casualties, according to a secretive Ukrainian estimate revealed by the publication. Simultaneously, Western intelligence assessments suggest that Russia has encountered around 600,000 casualties - 200,000 deaths and 400,000 injuries. Neither Kyiv nor Moscow has disclosed its own casualties.

13:21 Munz: Russia Increases Troops by 1.5 Million through Recruitment CampaignIn an executive decree, Russia has expanded its military strength by 1.5 million soldiers. Rainer Munz, an ntv correspondent, underscores that this development extends beyond the conflict in Ukraine and poses the query of how Russia will procure such an unprecedented number of additional soldiers.

12:55 Kremlin Justifies Military Expansion in Response to Border ThreatsThe Kremlin explains their plans to grow the military to become the world's second-largest army by citing growing threats along its borders. "This escalation is due to an increase in threats surrounding our peripheral borders," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, addressing the media in a press conference. "These tensions stem from the highly aggressive environment prevailing at our western borders and instability in our eastern territories. These situations justify taking proper precautions." As per Russian President Vladimir Putin's orders, the regular size of the Russian army is set to increase by 180,000 soldiers to 1.5 million active soldiers, giving Russia the second-largest military force in the world after China.

12:30 RTL/ntv Public Opinion Poll: Majority of Respondents Oppose Long-range Missiles for Kyiv's DefenseThe government in Kyiv seeks to strike Russian military supply lines - airports, command centers, infrastructure. In the most recent RTL/ntv poll, 64% of respondents express disapproval for the delivery of Western weapons capable of hitting targets far within Russia. 28% support this move. A majority in favor of these missiles can only be found among Greens (53%) and FDP (58%) supporters. Only 34% of SPD supporters and 31% of Union supporters back this action. None from BSW supporters endorse this step, and only 4% of AfD supporters agree. 61% of SPD and CDU/CSU supporters oppose such weapon deliveries. Among AfD supporters, 91% reject the delivery of long-range missiles, and even 97% of BSW supporters are against it. Opposition is more prevalent in the east (83%) compared to the west (61%).

11:49 Rumors of Routt's 2022 Intentions to Assassinate PutinRyan Wesley Routt, suspected in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, reportedly expressed an interest in killing Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un a few years back. The Wall Street Journal claimed this, alleging that nurse Chelsea Walsh, who met Routt in Ukraine in 2022, had information to back this up. Walsh described Routt as the "most dangerous American" she encountered in Kyiv. He reportedly attempted to join Ukrainian volunteer brigades to fight alongside their forces.

11:18 Controversial Documentary "Russians at War" Returns to Toronto Festival

The film "Russians at War," facing controversy, will indeed be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. Initially, organizers cited security concerns and announced the film would not be played. However, the festival has now reconsidered its decision. Directed by Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova, the film features footage of Russian troops in Ukraine. The Ukrainian ambassador to Canada criticized the film, labeling the festival as a platform for Russian propaganda.

10:51 Russian Ambassador Expresses Doubts about Peace Negotiations

Russian ambassador to Berlin, Sergey Nechaev, has shown reservations about potential peace negotiations in Ukraine. In an interview with Deutschlandfunk, Nechaev stated that a peace plan must first be presented before Russia can examine its compatibility with their stance. This response came after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed a desire to accelerate efforts towards a peaceful resolution, mentioning the possibility of a peace conference involving Russia and Ukraine.

10:31 UNDP to Aid Ukraine in Energy Security for Winter

Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz is enhancing cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to maintain energy security. There are concerns that the coming winter will be harsh due to Russian airstrikes on vital infrastructure. The UNDP will offer assistance, such as gas-powered generators, to minimize disruptions in energy supply for the Ukrainian population.

09:55 Approximately 280,000 People Without Power after Sumy Attack

Following Russian Shahed drone attacks on Sumy in Ukraine, 280,000 people still remain without power. Although the Ukrainian airforce claimed to have shot down 16 drones, those that managed to strike caused damage to critical infrastructure.

09:28 Ukrainian Prisoner of War Executed by Sword by Russian Forces

The Ukrainian parliament's human rights commissioner reported the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by Russian forces. The soldier, unarmed and bound with tape, was killed with a sword. The Ukrainian expert described this act as barbaric and shocking. A photograph of the deceased soldier, with the sword used in the killing, demonstrated the inscription "For Kursk," has been circulating on social media. Photographers Konstantin and Vlada Liberova have reported images of Ukrainian soldiers who survived Russian captivity.

09:02 Chechen Commander Offers Encouragement during Kursk Offensive

When Kyiv launched an invasion in the Kursk border region in early August, Russia's military leadership remained silent. However, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinow expressed hope on his Telegram channel: "Let's stay calm, munch on popcorn, and watch our guys beat the enemy." He has since become the primary commentator on the Kursk offensive, with Russian media spreading his statements. Alaudinow's media presence is believed to be with approval from the highest levels, according to experts consulted by the news agency AFP. Some even see Alaudinow as a potential successor to the allegedly ailing Kadyrov.

08:01 Ukraine: Russia Lays Siege to Energy Facilities in Sumy via Air Assault Ukraine reports another significant aerial assault from Russia. Their air defense managed to shoot down 34 out of 51 Russian drones overnight, as per the air force's report. The offensive was active in five regions. According to local authorities, energy infrastructure in the northeastern region of Sumy was also under attack. A total of 16 Russian drones were intercepted there, targeting vital infrastructure such as water supply systems and hospitals, which were rerouted to backup power sources. Emergency teams are currently working on repairs.

07:37 Ukraine: Russia Suffers Heavy Casualties with 1020 Losses Since Yesterday According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia has suffered a substantial loss of 1020 soldiers due to deaths and injuries since yesterday. Since the full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Ukrainians have tallied 635,880 casualties on the Russian side. In the last 24 hours, six artillery systems and two tanks were damaged or destroyed, along with six armored vehicles and 66 drones.

07:10 Kyiv Post: Russia's Military Airport in Engels Suffers Drone Attack The Russian military airport in Engels, Saratov region, was attacked by attack drones overnight, as reported by the Ukrainian news site "Kyiv Post". The report features videos with detonations audible. According to the report, strategic bombers are stationed on the airfield, armed with missiles and used by Russia for attacks on Ukrainian cities.

06:35 NATO Chief Stoltenberg Favors Debate on Providing Long-Range Weapons to Ukraine Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has expressed support for the ongoing international discussion about allowing Ukraine to use western long-range weapons within Russian territory. "Each ally has the freedom to make these decisions, but close coordination is essential when dealing with such issues," Stoltenberg stated to British broadcaster LBC. Ukraine has been requesting this authorization for weeks to target Russian command centers, airfields, and infrastructure. Stoltenberg emphasizes that preventing Putin's victory in Ukraine remains the primary concern.

06:13 Facebook and WhatsApp Cut Ties with Russian Propaganda Outlet RT Meta, Facebook's parent company, has introduced restrictions on the dissemination of Russian state propaganda through media channels like RT (formerly Russia Today). RT, along with associated organizations, will no longer be able to use Meta's platforms, which include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads. RT has been banned in the EU since spring 2022 due to spreading disinformation regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. For more information, please refer to this link:

05:33 Lukashenko Grants Amnesty to 37 Prisoners in Belarus Belarus' authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko has granted amnesty to 37 prisoners. The Presidential Administration in Minsk states that these individuals were convicted of "extremism", a label frequently used against government critics in Belarus. The pardoned group includes six women and several individuals with health concerns. No specifics were provided regarding the identities of the 37 pardoned individuals. Over the past two months, Belarus has pardoned numerous prisoners who were jailed for opposing the government.

03:11 UN Report: Human Rights Violations are Increasing in Russia A UN report suggests that human rights abuses are becoming increasingly prevalent in Russia. "There is now a structured, state-sponsored system of human rights violations" states Mariana Katzarova, who was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council as a Special Rapporteur on the situation in Russia in 2023. The purpose of this system is to suppress civil society and political opposition, the report indicates. Individuals who criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and dissenters are now being persecuted more severely. Katzarova estimates the number of political prisoners to be at least 1372. These human rights defenders, journalists, and war critics have been convicted on fabricated charges and sentenced to lengthy prison terms. In custody, they endure torture. Political prisoners are held in isolation cells, while others are forced into psychiatric clinics. According to a staff member, the actual number may be higher.

In response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the European Union has imposed extensive sanctions on Russia, aiming to isolate the Russian economy and pressure its leadership to withdraw from the region.

Following the European Union's actions, the European Investment Bank announced that it would stop providing funding to new projects in Russia, further exacerbating Russia's financial woes.

