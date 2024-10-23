The United Nations Issues a Caution: Israel's Conflict Could Reverse Gaza's Progress by Six Decades

The UNDP has warned that without lifting economic restrictions, facilitating recovery, and investing in development, the Palestinian economy might struggle to return to its pre-conflict status and progress, relying solely on humanitarian aid.

This warning was made by Achim Steiner, UNDP administrator, who noted that the current situation not only inflicts immediate pain and loss of life but also threatens the future of Palestinians for future generations, due to an unfolding development crisis.

The UN's report was released as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken embarked on a Middle East tour to highlight the importance of charting a new course that allows Palestinians to rebuild their lives and fulfill their aspirations, free from Hamas's control, as per the State Department.

Israel initiated a conflict with Hamas in Gaza on October 7 the previous year, following the group's attacks on southern Israel, resulting in the death of 1,200 people and more than 250 hostages taken. The Israeli military intervention has reportedly claimed more than 42,000 lives in Gaza, according to the local health ministry, displaced the majority of its population, and devastated large areas of the enclave.

The UNDP report, which considers the Palestinian territories as a whole, predicts that over 4 million people in these territories will be wrestling with poverty in 2024, including 2.6 million newly impoverished individuals. This elevates the poverty rate to 74.3% across the Palestinian territories, as per the report.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has accused Israel of almost completely annihilating Gaza, declaring that it is now "uninhabitable." This month, a UN investigation charged Israel with implementing a "systematic policy" to ruin Gaza's healthcare system, further alleging that its policies constitute war crimes such as "deliberate killing" and "mistreatment," as well as the crime against humanity of "extermination." The Israeli foreign ministry dismissed these accusations as "preposterous."

