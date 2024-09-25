The United Kingdom's Prime Minister, Starmer, critiques Russia's treatment of its own citizens as if they are mere objects or chunks of meat at the UN.

In his inaugural address at the UN Security Council, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer slams Russia for treating its own soldiers in the Ukraine conflict like disposable ammunition. He points out the staggering loss of 600,000 Russian soldiers, either killed or injured. Starmer critiques, "The UN Charter you uphold here promotes human dignity, not the brutal disposal of one's own troops as cannon fodder and their subsequent reduction to BBQ fodder." He poses a query about Russia's presence at UN headquarters, given its actions.

20:41 Zelensky: Putin intends to expose millions of Ukrainians to the harsh winter cold to crush KyivRussian assaults have decimated Ukraine's thermal power plants and a substantial portion of its hydropower capacity. Consequently, millions of individuals might find themselves without heating this winter. The damage has resulted in an 80% energy capacity loss. "Winter preparations by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin involve subjecting millions of Ukrainians to darkness and frigid temperatures, compelling Ukraine to capitulate," Zelensky laments.**

20:06 Video: Luxury vehicles flood the CaucasusEU sanctions prohibit Russian imports of cars due to its Ukraine aggression. Nevertheless, loopholes seem to exist. Luxury vehicles are ubiquitous in the Caucasus.

19:40 Russia escalates its nuclear doctrine and subtly threatens the USA and FranceRussia, a nuclear power, is revising its nuclear weapons deployment strategy in response to international tensions, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia's nuclear weapons can now be used as a deterrent against a broader range of military threats, Putin revealed at a Moscow meeting of the national security council. This increase in risk is particularly concerning for nuclear powers such as the USA and France if they support Ukraine in case of Russian aggression.

18:35 Zelensky to discuss his "victory plan" with Biden and HarrisUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington on Thursday. Zelensky is anticipated to present his "victory strategy," which outlines a way to bring an end to the Ukraine conflict. Zelensky believes that the fall could decide "what lies ahead in this war." The Ukrainian government expects that Western weapons utilized against Russian targets could significantly influence the war in Ukraine's favor. However, the supplying nations of Ukraine have yet to give these weapons.

As per the British "The Times," the strategy features four primary components:

Request for "Trump-proof" Western security assurances based on the NATO-style mutual defense alliance model

Advancement of Ukrainian forces into the Russian region of Kursk, serving as a "territorial negotiation tool"

Demand for advanced weapons

International financial aid to stimulate Ukraine's economic recovery

18:12 Bundestag Grants 70 Million EU for Decentralized Reconstruction of Ukraine's Heat and Power SupplyThe Bundestag's Budget Committee has sanctioned a 70-million-euro aid package for Ukraine's heating and power system reconstruction. This aid should provide Ukrainian cities and municipalities with smaller combined heat and power plants, boiler plants, generators, and solar installations, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development announced. The goal is to support "Ukrainian residents in living in their homes and withstanding Russian attacks." German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze argued that Russia targets civilian energy infrastructure in order to "wear down and expel the Ukrainians." "We're assisting Ukraine in rebuilding its power supply in a decentralized manner, as this way, Russia cannot easily destroy it."

17:50 Zelensky Issues Nuclear Warning at UNUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has raised the prospect of a nuclear disaster due to Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He claimed to possess intelligence data indicating that Russian President Vladimir Putin intended to attack other nuclear power plants in Ukraine. "Such a day must never happen," he emphasized. Russia has continually rejected similar accusations by Zelensky. "In the event that Russia triggers a nuclear disaster at one of our nuclear power plants, radiation won't recognize borders, and sadly, numerous nations will suffer the devastating consequences," Zelensky cautioned. He also accused China of providing Russia with satellite images of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. On Tuesday, Zelensky accused China of sharing images of Ukrainian nuclear power plants with Moscow.

16:46 Ukraine Outlines Three-Year Drone Production Plan to International AlliesUkraine has devised a three-year strategy for producing drones, electronic warfare systems, and ground robotics, as revealed by Defense Minister Rustem Ummerov. This plan was presented during Ummerov's recent trips to the USA, UK, France, Germany, and the Ramstein meeting. The minister insisted that they've considered the quantity and utility of drones required at strategic, operational, and tactical levels. The strategy also outlines the number of weapons Ukraine can produce and the necessary funding. According to Ummerov, multiple countries have already agreed to finance Ukraine's drones and missiles. Ukraine is reported to have destroyed or damaged over 200 Russian military facilities using "swarm drone" technology last year, including a Russian ammunition depot in Toropez. Despite having the capacity to manufacture over 3 million drones annually, Ukraine currently relies on foreign financing.

15:34 Lula Advocates Brazil-China Peace Proposal at United Nations, Despite Ukraine's RejectionBrazilian President Lula da Silva is advocating for a peace plan jointly formulated with China at the United Nations, despite Ukraine's initial rejection of the proposal as "destructive." Lula, while condemning the invasion of Ukrainian territory, emphasizes the necessity of establishing conditions for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. China and Brazil introduced their 6-point plan in May. Lula's foreign policy advisor, Celso Amorim, is scheduled to meet with representatives from 20 countries on Friday to seek further support, excluding Ukraine's allies. The Chinese-Brazilian 6-point plan regards the war as a "crisis" and proposes a peace conference acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine, involving a "fair discussion" of all peace plans. The plan avoids mentioning Ukraine's territorial integrity or the withdrawal of Russian troops.

15:01 Allegations: China Produces Long-Range Drones for Russia's Use in UkraineEuropean intelligence circles suggest that Russia is developing a program for long-range drones in China. This appears to be the first instance of drones intended for use in Ukraine being developed and produced, according to two intelligence officials who spoke to Reuters and reviewed relevant documents. IEMZ Kupol, a subsidiary of the Russian defense conglomerate Almaz-Antej, is reported to have developed and tested a Garpija-3 type drone in China with Chinese assistance. The Garpija-3 (G3) is said to have a range of around 2000 kilometers and can carry up to 50 kilograms of explosives. Intelligence sources claim that this is the first evidence of drones manufactured in China being supplied to Russia since the commencement of the conflict. The locations and status of the production remain unclear.

13:51 Putin to Lead Russian Security Council Meeting on Nuclear DeterrenceRussian President Vladimir Putin will chair a Russian Security Council meeting today, focusing on nuclear deterrence, as announced by the Kremlin. The discussions occur amidst Russia's examination of potential responses to Ukraine's demands for the use of Western missiles with extended ranges for attacks on Russian territories. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov labels the meeting as a significant event. "The President will deliver a speech. The rest will be classified as top secret due to obvious reasons," Peskov adds.

13:26 Peskov Criticizes Zelenskyy's UN Security Council SpeechThe Kremlin criticizes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appearance before the UN Security Council. "Zelenskyy's position, based on attempts to force Russia into peace negotiations, is a fatal mistake," claims Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. He emphasizes that Russia is a "champion of peace." However, Peskov argues that peace can only be established when the country's security is guaranteed. Russia continues to refrain from referring to its attack on Ukraine as a war in most instances. Moscow demands that Ukraine cede territories, abandon plans to join NATO, and undergo a "denazification" process, which the Kremlin likely interprets as the establishment of a government reliant on it.

13:06 "Saving Lives" - Ukraine Demonstrates Soldiers Training on Modern Skynex Air Defense from GermanyThe Ukrainian Ministry of Defense showcases a video of Ukrainian soldiers training with a modern Skynex air defense system from Rheinmetall. Two Skynex systems are already operational in the country attacked by Russia, with two more expected from Germany. The Skynex system is designed for defending against close-range threats, like drones. "We thank our partners for their contributions to strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities. More air defense for Ukraine equals more lives saved," the Ministry of Defense comments on the clip.

12:32 Armored Vehicles with Drone Defense - Munz: "China's Support for Russia is Significant"Ukrainian President Selenskyy accuses China of providing Russia with satellite data to spy on Ukrainian nuclear power plants. However, sources suggest that Beijing's military support for Moscow goes beyond sharing strategic information. According to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz, China's assistance is substantial.

12:01 Politico: Ukraine Selects Preferred Peace Broker to End ConflictAs reported by Politico, Ukraine has chosen its preferred mediator to help bring an end to its conflict with Russia: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A high-ranking Ukrainian official claimed to the outlet that Ukraine sees India as its best chance of securing a peace treaty that it can accept. The official stated that Modi made it clear during summer talks with Ukraine that Kyiv would need to make compromises, but any proposals to end the war should not include surrendering territory to Russia. India maintains good relations with Moscow.

11:35 Casualties in Ukrainian Attack on Russian Region BelgorodFive individuals were injured in an attack on the western Russian city of Belgorod, situated near the Ukrainian border, according to officials. Four of these individuals were hospitalized, as reported by the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, on Telegram. Multiple structures, including a high-rise and 75 smaller residential buildings, were damaged, along with dozens of vehicles, utilities, and services. The Ukrainian attack is thought by independent observers to be a response to a Russian air strike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

10:59 Ukrainian Medic Deploys Electronic Unicycle on BattlefieldIn a video circulated by United24media and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, an army medic is seen utilizing an electronic unicycle on the battlefield. The clip is captioned "Redefining movement dynamics at the front." The medic explains that it is advantageous to swiftly and quietly transport supplies, such as ammunition, water, radios, and batteries, to soldiers using both hands, using the unicycle.

10:18 SPD Leader Challenges BSW on Peace Talks with RussiaAfter the Brandenburg state election, SPD leader Lars Klingbeil is demanding clarity in upcoming exploratory talks about the goals of the Alliance for the Future and Freedom (BSW) led by Sahra Wagenknecht. "Just like in Thuringia and Saxony, talks are now being held, and we first need to figure out: What are the core demands of the BSW? What direction is this alliance heading?", he said on RBB InfoRadio. Klingbeil argued that many people remain unsure about this, and the primary focus should be on examining the election results and "now seeing how a stable government can be formed." Klingbeil also accused the BSW of saying they will stop sending weapons to Ukraine, claiming, "that's not peace efforts, that's caving to Putin."

09:39 Economist Criticizes Putin's Propaganda Through MediaEconomist Rüdiger Bachmann criticized on X what he deemed the "normalization of Putin's loyalists in and through media." Bachmann stated that this is the "biggest propaganda coup" of Kremlin leader Putin thus far. "Question: Why can we converse with Russo-fascists, but not with Germano-Russo-fascists? For democrats, whether social or Christian, both should be taboo." Bachmann received support for this view from military expert Gustav Gressel, who endorsed the post.

08:55 UK Delivers Clear Message to Russia at UN Security CouncilBritish Foreign Secretary David Lammy delivered a stern speech at the UN Security Council, directly addressing the Kremlin leadership and leaving no room for ambiguity: "Vladimir Putin, if you bomb Ukrainian hospitals, we know who you are. If you dispatch mercenaries to African countries, we know who you are. If you assassinate opponents in European cities, we know who you are. Your invasion is about your own interests. Yours alone. You want to expand your mafia state into a mafia empire, built on corruption that robs both the Russian people and Ukraine."

08:28 Ukraine Reports Russian Attacks with Drones and MissilesUkraine's air force claims that the country was assaulted by Russia with 32 drones and eight missiles overnight. A total of 28 drones and four missiles were shot down. There have been no initial reports of casualties or damage.

07:48 ISW: Russian Troops Reach Wuhledar Outskirts - No Strategic GainAccording to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian troops have reached the outskirts of Wuhledar and are intensifying their offensive near the settlement. However, the US think tank does not see a significant strategic advantage for further offensives in the western part of Donbass if the town is captured. A swift conquest would depend on whether Ukrainian troops withdraw or engage Russian troops in a prolonged conflict. The Ukrainian channel Deepstate reported yesterday that the 72nd mechanized brigade continues to defend the town. Even if Wuhledar is captured, it would not bring immediate tactical advantages to the Russian offensive, as the surrounding terrain is challenging to traverse and does not provide any decisive logistical routes, according to ISW.

07:06 " remarkably complex and successful operation" - Ukraine reports liberations in Kharkiv regionThe Ukrainian military intelligence service claims the liberation of the power plant in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region near the border with Russia as the result of an " remarkably complex and successful operation." "The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Service systematically cleared the plant, continually engaging with the enemy in densely populated structures. In certain instances, Ukrainian special forces engaged in close combat with the enemy," a statement with an accompanying video states. The power plant was considered a "propaganda stronghold" and was heavily guarded by professional Russian units.

06:31 Russian Lawmakers Propose Ban on "Promotion of Intentional Childlessness"Russian lawmakers are discussing a proposal to outlaw the promotion of deliberate childlessness. In an online announcement, Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin suggests a bill that would prohibit the propaganda of voluntary childlessness. Volodin considers this a ban on the ideology of childlessness. He states, "A large and welcoming family is the foundation of a strong nation." Russia is dealing with an aging population and declining birth rates, a trend exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.

06:05 Lithuanian Brigade Commander Arrives for New Duty in Eastern EuropeBrigadier General Christoph Huber, the future commander of the Lithuanian Brigade, has arrived in Lithuania for his duty assignment. He is preparing for his role within Armored Brigade 45, as stated by the German Army on X. The goal is to establish a combat-ready brigade, which will play a significant role in territorial and alliance defense through deterrence. The German government has pledged to maintain a permanent, combat-ready unit in Lithuania, with a force of up to 5,000 soldiers planned.

05:44 Lübeck Donates Used Fire Trucks to UkraineLübeck has transferred several used fire trucks to Ukraine for further utilization. The handover took place at the start of the week, and the recipients were representatives from Ukraine. Four fire engines and an ambulance, previously owned by the Lübeck fire department's volunteer team, were donated. "Normally, we would auction them off. However, after receiving a request for aid from the Ukrainian organization, we refurbished the vehicles and are now able to donate them with a clear conscience to Ukraine," said Henning Witten, head of technology at the professional fire brigade in Lübeck.

04:45 Pistorius Sets Goal for German Army Modernization by 2029Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has reiterated the urgency of modernizing the German Army. By 2029, it's expected that Russia will have finished its military reconstruction and, potentially, be capable of launching a military assault against NATO territory. Therefore, Pistorius emphasized the need to respond rapidly to this hypothetical scenario. "That's why it's crucial that we adapt to this threat as swiftly as possible," Pistorius remarked to reporters during a visit to the 36th Combat Helicopter Regiment 'Kurhessen' of the German Army in Fritzlar, northern Hesse.

03:12 Russia Relies on Gas Exports for Substantial Military SpendingDespite Western sanctions, Russia anticipates oil and gas revenues will help fund its 2025 budget. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated at a government meeting that state revenues should rise by 12% to 40.3 trillion rubles (approx. €390 billion), with the energy sector's contribution making up nearly three-quarters of that. Media reports suggest that the future budget will prioritize military spending in response to Ukraine and large-scale military production. A military budget of 13.2 trillion rubles has been proposed. Approximately 40% of the total budget will be allocated to defense and internal security, surpassing expenditures for education, health, social services, and the economy.

02:06 Duma Permits Recruitment of Suspected Criminals for Ukraine WarThe Russian parliament has approved legislation allowing individuals suspected of crimes to be enlisted in the war effort in Ukraine. According to the bill, even those under investigation but not yet convicted may enlist. If they are decorated or injured in combat, the charges against them will be dropped. The legislation still requires approval from the upper chamber and President Vladimir Putin's signature.

01:00 Baerbock Outlines Criteria for Potential Peace AgreementForeign Minister Annalena Baerbock has outlined the criteria for a potential peace agreement to bring an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Peace involves ensuring the existence of Ukraine as a free and independent nation. It involves security guarantees," Baerbock asserted at a UN Security Council meeting in New York. "When we talk about peace, we mean a just and lasting peace. For Ukraine, it signifies being able to ensure that the end of conflict does not result in another cycle of preparations in Russia," Baerbock emphasized, adding that this applies to both Ukraine and Moldova or Poland. Peace must be fair and lasting.

00:15 Blinken Accuses China and Iran of Supporting Russia in Ukraine WarUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for harsher measures against Russia's allies in the Ukraine conflict during a UN Security Council meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Blinken suggested that immediate action should be taken to curb those who support Putin's aggression. He also advocated for a just and equitable peace that upholds the UN Charter. Specifically, Blinken addressed Russia's backing from North Korea and Iran.

Chinese FM Wang Yi urges UN Security Council to intensify efforts for peace talks in Ukraine. Wang emphasizes the importance of adhering to three fundamental rules: no expanded conflict zone, no escalation of hostilities, and no provocation from any involved party. He made these comments during a high-level UNSC meeting, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also participated. Wang underlined China's neutrality stance, stating that China is not the initiator of Ukraine's crisis and is not involved in it. Critics accuse China of supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine via weapons components provision.

23:09 Zelensky to UNSC: "War won't just vanish" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voices severe doubt about reaching a peace agreement with Russia to conclude the ongoing conflict against his nation. Zelensky condemns Russia's actions as an international offense, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a UNSC meeting in New York. "This war can't simply vanish. This war can't be soothed through discussions," says Zelensky, concluding with "Action is required."

22:00 Trump on Ukraine war: "Let's bail out" Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump advocates disengaging from the Ukraine conflict. He criticizes President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for dragging the USA into the war, and speculates that it is now difficult for them to withdraw. Trump promises to bring the USA out of the conflict during his presidency: "I will handle it, I will negotiate, I will extricate us. We must withdraw."

21:30 Reports: USA sends additional military aid to Ukraine According to sources, the USA is supplying Ukraine with new military aid valued at approximately $375 million. This aid includes medium-range bombs, various rockets, artillery, and armored vehicles, as confirmed by US government sources. An official announcement of the aid is scheduled for the following day. This new package represents one of the largest approvals to date. Weapons from US military stockpiles will be used for quicker delivery. Since the onset of the Russian invasion in 2022, the USA has provided Ukraine with over $56.2 billion in military aid.

