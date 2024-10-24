Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsSmoking

The United Kingdom intends to tighten regulations on disposable e-cigarettes.

Vape supplies are on the brink of depletion.

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read

The United Kingdom intends to tighten regulations on disposable e-cigarettes.

The UK Government Plans to Prohibit Single-Use E-Cigarettes Starting Summer Next Year. London justifies this decision due to environmental concerns, such as the rising litter caused by these disposables not being recycled or properly disposed of, leading to a significant pollution issue.

By next summer, corporations will still be able to sell their remaining stock of disposable e-cigarettes, up until June 1, 2025. Last year, it was estimated that 4.5 million disposable vapes were thrown away every week, marking a nearly fourfold increase from the year prior.

The primary goal of the ban is twofold: reducing environmental pollution and decreasing the appeal of e-cigarettes among the youth. According to Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Andrew Gwynne, "it's alarming that around 25% of 11 to 15-year-olds used a vape last year, with disposables being favored by many." The proposition is pending approval from Parliament.

This move follows a proposed ban that was announced by the previous Conservative government. The current Labour government, which took power over the summer, is now executing this ban. In addition, they plan to enact the Conservatives' gradual elimination of the sale of conventional cigarettes to future generations.

Meanwhile, in Germany, the selling of vapes is allowed. However, Burkhard Blienert, the federal government's drug commissioner from the SPD, has advocated for a ban on vapes to be implemented there as well.

Despite the upcoming ban on single-use e-cigarettes, some individuals might still struggle with quitting their smoking habit with these devices. The UK's initiative to tackle environmental pollution and youth vaping is a notable step towards a healthier and cleaner future.

Read also:

Comments

Related

In Munich, a trial is underway, involving three individuals who are charged with inflicting torment...
Panorama

Endured Prolonged Mistreatment: Three Individuals Under Judicial Scrutiny

Endured Prolonged Mistreatment: Three Individuals Under Judicial Scrutiny For several hours in January, a young individual in proximity to Munich experienced brutal assault, humiliation, and robbery. Currently, the three prime suspects are being tried at the Munich I Regional Court, confessing to most of the charges and lamenting their actions,

 and  Christian Meier
Members Public

Latest

Palestinians transport possessions as they depart from Jabalia refugee camp situated in Gaza...
Politics

Gaze captive negotiations and ceasefire dialogues are planned to restart, yet optimism for an achievement prior to the American presidential election is scant.

Despite impending negotiations aimed at liberating the captives and achieving a cessation of hostilities in Gaza, optimism for a substantial development prior to the upcoming American presidential election, which is approximately two weeks away, appears minimal among authorities, as reported by...

 and  Christian Meier
Members Public