The United Kingdom early releases approximately 1,100 incarcerated individuals.

UK prisons have been jam-packed for quite some time now. Post the riots triggered by the murders in Southport, the prison population is surging yet again, threatening to send the system into a tailspin. Responding to this, the new administration is contemplating releasing convicts ahead of schedule once more.

As per reports from British news agency PA, approximately 1,100 inmates are set to be freed earlier than expected. This comes on the heels of around 1,700 early releases in England and Wales back in September. This move is part of an emergency strategy.

Prisons have been running at full tilt for quite a while. In July, Justice Minister Shabana Mahmood cautioned that prisons were teetering on the edge of a collapse. If no initiatives are undertaken, she warned, there might be a breakdown in law and order.

The current government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has accused the previous Conservative regime of the prison placements deficit and the deteriorating state of many prisons. Moreover, the prisons have faced additional stress due to the summer's far-right riots. The courts have been taking a stern stance against rioters, meting out long prison terms.

To clear out some room, some convicts can now leave prison after serving only 40% of their sentence. Typically, at least 50% must be served before being released on license. However, those serving time for terrorism or sexual offenses will not qualify for early release.

Additionally, the government intends to examine which alternative punishments could be implemented more frequently – like technology, community service, or fines. "Clearly, our prisons aren't functioning effectively," stated former Minister David Gauke, who will spearhead the review. "Prisoner counts are rising by approximately 4,500 annually, and nearly 90% of those given imprisonment are repeat offenders," he added. A potential solution, as suggested by PA, might be wearable gadgets that remind individuals about their meetings with their probation officer or therapy sessions.

The current Prime Minister of the UK, Keir Starmer, has criticized the previous Conservative government for the prison placements deficit and the deteriorating state of many prisons. Keir Stirmer's government is considering early releases of convicts to alleviate the overcrowding in UK prisons, following the stern sentences handed out by the courts to rioters.

Read also: