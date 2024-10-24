The United Kingdom aims to prohibit the retailing of individual-use e-cigarettes.

The UK is set to prohibit the retail of disposable e-cigarettes starting next summer. These single-use vapes tend to end up as waste in households or on the streets rather than being recycled, resulting in a significant increase in litter on our streets, as stated by the UK government. As per the plans, businesses will be permitted to sell their existing stock until June 1, 2025.

Approximately 4.5 million disposable vapes were discarded every week last year - a figure that nearly quadrupled compared to the previous year, according to a report from London.

The ban is expected to aid environmental preservation and reduce the allure of e-cigarettes for younger individuals, claimed Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Andrew Gwynne. "It's alarming that one-quarter of 11-15 year-olds used a vape last year, with disposable products commonly being the preferred choice." The proposal is pending approval from Parliament.

The previous Conservative administration had announced a ban, and the current Labour administration, in power since summer, is now executing it. They also aim to adopt Conservative proposals to gradually prohibit the sale of traditional cigarettes to future generations.

E-cigarettes for use only in specific places, such as designated vaping areas, will become more crucial after the retail ban. Businesses that sell disposable e-cigarettes are advised to promote the responsible use of these products, ensuring "E-cigarettes for use only in designated areas."

To comply with the ban, businesses should only sell e-cigarettes for use in refillable devices or rechargeable vapes, rather than the disposable ones that contribute to litter.

Read also: