The unique gathering of Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso recalls significant moments connected to AC Milan, sparked by his triumph in the Champions League with Liverpool back in the early 2000s, despite trailing 3-0 at the break. The incident, now 20 years past, remains a cherished memory for him, being the standout achievement in his career.

With Bayer Leverkusen set to face Milan for the first time as their head coach on Tuesday (8:00 PM, broadcast on DAZN and ntv.de live ticker), memories from the past resurface. "It's a delightful memory for me," Alonso said, reflecting on the Champions League title he won against Milan in 2005, despite trailing by three goals at halftime. The victory was a turning point in his career.

However, Alonso is fully aware of the challenges at hand. Having successfully navigated a demanding test against Bayern Munich (1-1), he is eager to see his team shine in the Champions League. After a defensively sound performance but lacking in attacking flair, Leverkusen aims to strike a balance between a solid defense and an offensive onslaught.

"There's no cause for concern that we struggled to control possession in Munich," said Alonso, expressing faith in his team's ability to switch tactics and showcase their attacking prowess against Milan, a club noted for its seven Champions League titles.

Leverkusen's strategy in Munich saw them hold 31% of the ball and muster only three shots on target. In their second Champions League match after a brilliant 4-0 victory over Feyenoord Rotterdam, Leverkusen will seek to find the optimal blend between defense and offense.

"Everyone dreams, based on last season, of taking control of every game with tiki-taka football," acknowledged Robert Andrich, who anchored Leverkusen's defense in Munich. "That would be splendid, but not all games manage to unfold that way."

The Milan encounter might serve as a trial. Can Leverkusen strike a balance between firm defense and all-out attack against a formidable opponent? "We've reached a level where we can challenge the best teams," said Jonathan Tah, the team's defensive captain.

Although Milan's glory days may lie in the past, Leverkusen's head coach holds the legendary club in high esteem. "It's a privilege to face them," Alonso remarked, adding, "We need to deliver our best performance." Aware of his past successes against Milan, he is confident in his ability to secure another victory.

