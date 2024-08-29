The Union views the Ampel administration's proposed 'security measure' as insufficient.

Upcoming discussions with the government and international parties regarding immigration next week, as mentioned by Linnemann, include: "If the federal administration truly desires genuine dialogue, topics like border denials, enactment of the Dublin doctrine, and consistent expulsions need to be included on Tuesday's agenda." Linnemann expressed concerns about implementation rather than understanding, stating, "The era of working groups has come to an end."

Legal policy representative for the CSU, Volker Ullrich, expressed reservations about the effectiveness of the proposed measures. "I worry that the actions of the 'traffic light' alliance fall short," he told Funke newspapers. "Measures such as stricter firearm regulations might serve more as symbols than solutions." However, he acknowledged the decisions as a positive first step.

In response to the presumed Islamist-inspired stabbing incident in Solingen resulting in three fatalities, the federal government approved a security policy package on Thursday. Key components include expanded knife prohibitions, decreased benefits for deportable refugees, amplified investigative powers for security forces, and increased prevention efforts against Islamism.

Ullrich attributed these decisions to external pressure from the CDU and CSU. "The resolve of the Union is yielding results," stated the CSU politician. Following the attack, CDU leader Friedrich Merz urged the government to revise its migration policies and met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz for talks on Tuesday.

Despite Ullrich's concerns about the effectiveness of the proposed measures, he acknowledged their approval as a positive first step from the federal government. The Union, represented by Linnemann and Ullrich, has been actively involved in immigration discussions, advocating for the inclusion of border denials, Dublin doctrine enactment, and consistent expulsions in future discussions with the government and international parties, known as 'The Union'.

