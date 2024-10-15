Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsOptimism

The unexpectedly significant increase in economic forecasts for the EEC is noteworthy.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
2 min read
The leader of ZEW, Achim Wambach, anticipates a challenging situation for export-dependent...
The leader of ZEW, Achim Wambach, anticipates a challenging situation for export-dependent industries as a result of the subpar global economic condition.

The unexpectedly significant increase in economic forecasts for the EEC is noteworthy.

Financial analysts are feeling more hopeful about Germany's economy, predicting potential additional interest rate reductions. The index predicting developments over the next half-year climbed by 9.5 points to 13.1 points in October, as per the ZEW, based on feedback from 161 experts. This marks the first increase following three successive drops.

Experts surveyed by Reuters anticipated an increase to just 10.0 points. However, the index for the current situation dipped again, falling 2.4 points to -86.9 points, which is the lowest figure since May 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak led to a major economic downturn.

As per ZEW President Achim Wambach, "Given the poor assessment of the current situation, economic expectations for Germany are on the rise. This is a result of anticipated steady inflation rates and the possibility of further interest rate decreases by the ECB. Positive indicators from key German export markets are also contributing factors."

Economic forecasts for the eurozone, the USA, and China have all seen substantial improvements. "The enhanced optimism towards China could be due to the government's economic policies," stated Wambach. "These improvements may have played a role in boosting economic expectations for Germany as well."

At present, Germany's economy is technically in recession, with GDP decreasing by 0.1% in the second quarter, following a 0.2% growth in the first three months of the year. There's also a possibility of another drop in the recently completed summer quarter. Two consecutive quarters of decline classifies as a technical recession, as per experts.

Despite the current situation in Germany's economy being assessed negatively, leading to a decrease in the index for the current situation, financial analysts remain optimistic, anticipating potential additional interest rate reductions. This optimism stems from forecasted steady inflation rates, the possibility of further interest rate decreases by the ECB, and positive indicators from key German export markets.

Read also:

Comments

Related

French officials confiscate opulent mansions belonging to Russian tycoons
Politics

French officials confiscate opulent mansions belonging to Russian tycoons

French officials confiscate opulent mansions belonging to Russian tycoons In the context of probes into illicit financial activities in southern France, French authorities have taken control of several high-end properties, belonging to two prominent Russian businessmen. These businessmen are identified as Ruslan Gorjuchin and Michail Opengejm. These confiscated assets, amounting

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
France and the Netherlands consensually decide to collaborate in the advancement of nuclear energy.
Politics

France and the Netherlands decide to collaborate in the advancement of nuclear energy.

France and the Netherlands decide to collaborate in the advancement of nuclear energy. France and the Netherlands are planning to boost collaborations in the enhancement of nuclear energy. According to French Minister of Ecological Transition Agnès Pannier-Runacher, "We both agree that this energy is crucial for strengthening our energy

 and  Christian Meier
Members Public

Latest

French officials confiscate opulent mansions belonging to Russian tycoons
Politics

French officials confiscate opulent mansions belonging to Russian tycoons

French officials confiscate opulent mansions belonging to Russian tycoons In the context of probes into illicit financial activities in southern France, French authorities have taken control of several high-end properties, belonging to two prominent Russian businessmen. These businessmen are identified as Ruslan Gorjuchin and Michail Opengejm. These confiscated assets, amounting

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public