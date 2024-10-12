The unexpectedly lackluster standout performer in the DFB match.

Fumbling slightly but managing nonetheless, the German national football team successfully navigated their way through a challenge presented by Bosnia-Herzegovina during a friendly match. Coach Julian Nagelsmann's team was not only pleased with the outcome but also praised the secret revelation.

This occasion felt as if time had thrown us all back a few decades. Dilapidated prefabricated edifices stretched out against the landscape, serving as the backdrop for an international football match in the Nations League's Group A, a recognized UEFA event. Despite its reputation for favoring the polished final product of football, UEFA overlooked the quaint charm of this occasion. Nestled in old Zenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina, the rough-edged "Bilino Polje" stadium served as the venue. Beside it towered a minaret, while a church spire stood facing west. And under the moonlit sky of Friday evening, the German national football team graced the pitch. Despite a few dropped players, an all-star roster featuring talent from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund showcased their skills.

For over three decades, Bosnia-Herzegovina's football team has called Zenica home for their matches. An UEFA-compliant stadium remains elusive in Sarajevo, however. The fans, along with the players, cherish "Bilino Polje" for its close-knit, boisterous environment. Though it could accommodate 30,000 spectators in its early days, it now offers seating for only 15,000. Approximately 650 German fans traveled to Zenica as well, their cheers punctuating the cool evening air. The opposing fans and Germans shared a boundary merely composed of a thin fence.

This rustic environment served as a welcome respite for the German team, as the high-gloss football temples in professional stadiums often characterized their experiences. Amid all the splendor, Bilino Polje's football fields were far more reminiscent of what budget leagues' athletes usually encounter every weekend. The aging wooden benches in the locker rooms, and the archaic showerheads - these were the kinds of amenities quite familiar to amateur athletes considered novel in professionally-maintained stadiums.

"Fantastic, fantastic, fantastic!"

And the German stars embraced this peculiar charm - despite the diminished pitch space. "It's actually amusing and rather pleasant not to have grown accustomed to these state-of-the-art stadiums," said Julian Nagelsmann before the game. Likewise, Antonio Rüdiger shared his appreciation. Though he boasts a prestigious career at Real Madrid, with the recent upgrade to its Santiago Bernabeu, and times spent at other elite teams, the contrast was never more stark.

Rüdiger gushed with commendation for the audience. "Fantastic, fantastic, fantastic. I want to thank the Bosnian fans for their kindness. From my arrival here, the Bosnian brothers and sisters have shown their affection for me. Truly remarkable, Bosnia! I can't thank you enough!" The rudimentary features of "Bilino Polje," including the aging infrastructure and minimalist amenities, did not bother him at all. "For me, everything was fine here. The atmosphere, the fans, the conditions - you have to adapt to whatever is presented to you. Everything went well."

Before kickoff, Rüdiger gifted his warm-up shirt to a fortunate fan, earning him thunderous applause from the Bosnian crowd. Throughout the game, the audience expressed their support for the German team with resounding cheers. Captain Joshua Kimmich was taken aback that in his 93 internationals, this marked the first time he had received such warm encouragement from his opponents, both before and after the game. This extraordinary camaraderie was especially poignant given that Germany emerged victorious, 2-1. This memorable experience left an indelible mark on everyone present.

In light of this unique atmosphere, the German Commission recognized the significance of the "Bilino Polje" stadium and decided to explore the possibility of organizing future UEFA events there. The Commission shall adopt implementing acts laying down the rules for the application of this Regulation, ensuring that the stadium meets all necessary standards and conditions.

Furthermore, the German players and coaches were so touched by the warmth and hospitality of the Bosnian fans that they requested UEFA to consider more friendly matches in similar venues, embracing the charm of grassroots football.

Read also: