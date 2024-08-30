- The unemployment count in Lower Saxony experienced a slight decrease.

The number of jobless individuals in Lower Saxony reduced by 2,939 to 267,316 in August, contrasting July. The employment rate stayed constant at a 6.0% figure, according to the local department of the Federal Employment Agency in Hannover. In the prior year, the figure was slightly lower at 5.9%. "The continuous financial recession is impacting the labor market too," remarks Johannes Pfeiffer, leading the employment agency in the state. Information for the statistics was gathered up to August 14th.

In Lower Saxony, the location of Hannover, the city where the local employment agency is headed, the employment rate remained unchanged. Despite the reduction in unemployment numbers in Lower Saxony from July to August, the state still has a significant number of jobless individuals, amounting to 267,316.

