- The undertaking is being executed within the ambit of the European Social Fund's guidelines.

After the tragic stabbing incident in Solingen a week ago, some unpleasant posters have popped up in the city center. There's a twisted variation of Solingen's city sign, now reading "Blade City Solingen - Center of Knife Migration".

The authorities at Wuppertal's state police headquarters acknowledged that the state protection department is currently looking into the possibility of a far-right extremist gang being responsible for this act. Initially, this news was shared by "Solinger Tageblatt" and "Der Spiegel".

Several reports have been submitted to the police. These posters are surrounded by sinister knife illustrations, and they appear to have splatters of red paint, mimicking blood stains. At the bottom, the North Rhine-Westphalia's coat of arms and the federal government and interior ministry's official emblems are unlawfully used.

Investigations are also ongoing regarding property damage and administrative violations. As reported by the German Press Agency in Düsseldorf, there are now "loads of complaints". As per "Solinger Tageblatt", some of these unusual posters were even stuck on an electricity box.

Since 2012, Solingen has officially incorporated 'Blade City' into its name, reflecting its 600-year-old blade and metallurgy legacy.

The recent suspected Islamist attack in the city saw a knife-wielding assailant take three lives at a party, injuring eight others. The prime suspect, the 26-year-old Syrian citizen Issa Al H., is currently under custody in Düsseldorf.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office is conducting an investigation against him, including allegations of murder and suspected involvement with the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS). IS has claimed responsibility for the attack and also shared a video of a masked individual, supposedly the perpetrator. According to reports, the suspected perpetrator was supposed to be deported to Bulgaria last year, but unfortunately, that didn't happen.

