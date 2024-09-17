The UN Development Program seeks to aid Ukraine during its winter season.

Naftogaz Bolsters Alliance with UNDP for Ukrainian Energy Security The Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz is intensifying its partnership with the UN Development Program (UNDP) to bolster energy security. Experts express concern that the numerous Russian assaults on essential infrastructure have left Ukrainians bracing for a harsh winter, enduring numerous power, heat, and water supply outages. UNDP is aiding Ukraine, including via gas-powered generators, to reduce interruptions in the population's supply.

09:55 Sumy Region Remains Powerless After Drone Attack In the Ukrainian region of Sumy, hit by Russian Shahed drones early in the morning, 280,000 residents remain without electricity. The Ukrainian air force claims to have downed 16 drones, but the ones that got through caused damage to critical infrastructure.

09:28 Ukraine: Prisoner of War Beheaded by Russians The Ukrainian Parliament's Human Rights Commissioner reports that Russians executed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war early this morning, his hands bound with tape, using a sword. The inhumanity and savagery of the Russians is unimaginable, a Ukrainian expert concludes. A photo of the deceased soldier was published online today, revealing the inscription "For Kursk" on the sword used for the execution. Ukrainian photographers Konstantin and Vlada Liberova share images of Ukrainian soldiers who have survived Russian captivity.

09:02 Chechen Commander Speaks on Kursk Offensive Upon Kyiv's surprise invasion of the border region of Kursk in early August, Russian military leaders kept silent. However, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinow expressed optimism on his Telegram channel: "Let's stay calm, eat popcorn, and watch our guys destroy the enemy," he wrote on the first day of the offensive. Since then, Alaudinow has become the main commentator on the Kursk offensive, with his remarks disseminated by Russian media. Experts from news agency AFP attribute this unconventional media presence to the approval of the highest levels. Similar to the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Alaudinow enjoys an anomalous degree of freedom of speech. Some even speculate that he could be a potential successor to the allegedly ailing Kadyrov.

08:42 Germany Delivers 100 Million Euros in Winter Aid to Ukraine Germany is supplying Ukraine with an extra 100 million euros in winter aid, declared Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a trip to Moldova's capital of Chisinau. "It's evident that autumn is approaching, and winter is knocking at our door," Baerbock stated before a meeting of the Moldova Partnership Platform in the former Soviet republic's capital. Russia is planning another "winter war" to make life as difficult as possible for Ukrainians, Baerbock warned.

08:01 Russia Strikes Energy Facilities in Sumy from the Air Ukraine accuses Russia of launching another major drone attack. The Ukrainian air force reported intercepting 34 out of 51 Russian drones overnight on five different regions. Local authorities in the north-eastern region of Sumy reported that energy infrastructure was attacked, with sixteen drones damaged. Backup power systems have been engaged to protect critical infrastructure, including water supply systems and hospitals. Emergency crews are currently repairing the damage.

07:37 Ukraine Reports Heavy Russian Casualties According to Ukrainian military sources, Russia has suffered 1020 deaths and injuries since yesterday. Overall Russian losses since the full-scale invasion in February 2022 amount to 635,880. In the last 24 hours, six artillery systems and two tanks were damaged or destroyed, in addition to six armored vehicles and 66 drones.

07:10 Kyiv Post: Russian Military Airport Attacked in Engels Russian military airport in Engels, Saratov region was reportedly targeted by Ukraine's drones, as per the Ukrainian news website "Kyiv Post," which posted videos featuring audible detonations. Strategic bombers armed with missiles, used by Russia to assault Ukrainian cities, are rumored to be stationed at the airport.

06:35 Stoltenberg Invites Debate on Long-Range Weapons for Ukraine Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg encourages ongoing international discussions on the possibility of allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory using Western long-range weapons. "Each ally is responsible for making these decisions, but close coordination is crucial, as it is," Stoltenberg told British radio broadcaster LBC. Ukraine has been petitioning its allies for months to target Russian command centers, military bases, and critical infrastructure. Stoltenberg echoed concerns about the potential escalation of the conflict, asserting, "But I still believe the greatest risk for us is that Putin emerges victorious in Ukraine."

06:13 Meta Blocks Global Spread of Russian Propaganda through RT Channel Meta, parent company of Facebook, is blocking the dissemination of Russian state propaganda via outlets like TV channel RT worldwide. RT (previously Russia Today) and associated organizations will be prohibited on Meta's apps. The crackdown is based on the spread of Russian state propaganda. In addition to Facebook, Meta administers Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads. RT has already been prohibited within the European Union since the spring of 2022 due to disinformation campaigns surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

05:33 Lukashenko Frees 37 Convicts in BelarusAuthoritarian Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has granted freedom to 37 convicted individuals. The Belarusian administration in Minsk declared that these individuals were imprisoned for allegations of "extremism" - a charge frequently used against government critics in Belarus. Included in this group are six females and several individuals with health issues. The identities of the 37 freed individuals were not disclosed. Over the past two months, Belarus has repeatedly pardoned prisoners who were detained for protesting against the government. In mid-August, Lukashenko freed 30 political prisoners, with another 30 following early in September. In each instance, the president asserted that the prisoners expressed remorse and requested forgiveness.

03:11 UN Report: Russia's Human Rights Situation WorsensAs per a UN report, human rights violations in Russia are on the rise. "Now, there's a systemic, state-backed abuse of human rights," reports Mariana Katzarova. Appointed the UN Special Rapporteur on Russia's situation in 2023, the Bulgarian Katzarova states in her report that this system is intended to stifle civil society and political opposition. Critics of Russia's conflict against Ukraine and dissidents are experiencing heightened persecution. Katzarova estimates that at least 1372 individuals are currently serving prison sentences due to political charges. These human rights advocates, journalists, and war critics have been charged and sentenced to lengthy prison terms under false accusations. They have also experienced torture while in detention. Political prisoners are kept in isolated cells, while others are forced into psychiatric clinics. This data only represents the cases Katzarova is aware of; the actual number might be higher, according to an assistant.

23:24 Sweden to Assume Lead Role in Planned NATO Force in FinlandNATO is looking to establish a military presence in northern Finland, with Sweden potentially leading the charge. This involves a specific model of multinational NATO forces, referred to as Forward Land Forces (FLF), similar to those in other NATO countries bordering Russia. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and his Finnish counterpart Antti Häkkänen announced this at a press conference in Stockholm. Jonson expressed gratitude for being selected by Finland to serve as the "framework nation" for this presence. This partnership will boost the overall security of NATO.

Despite the efforts of Naftogaz and UNDP to bolster Ukrainian energy security, the region of Sumy remains powerless after a drone attack, potentially escalating the ongoing cyberwar between Russia and Ukraine. The downing of 16 drones by the Ukrainian air force highlights the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to cyber attacks, with the disrupted power supply impacting over 280,000 residents in Sumy.

Read also: