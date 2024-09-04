- The UK's Prime Minister voices disapproval over the disorganization surrounding Oasis's return concert ticket sales.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the UK has voiced concerns over the ticketing debacle surrounding Oasis's upcoming reunion tour. "It's rad that Oasis is back together," Starmer stated in Parliament, London. "I've heard rumors that about half the country was eager for tickets this weekend. But it's disheartening to learn about the price hikes." He aims to prioritize fans in music events and curb the unreasonable markups in ticket resales.

The beloved Britpop band, Oasis, shared their plans for a tour across the UK and Ireland in the following year, generating excitement among their fanbase. The ticket purchasing commenced on Saturday, leading fans to face hours-long waits on ticketing platforms. Infrequently, some sites became temporarily overloaded and unavailable.

An MP voiced dissatisfaction over resale sites selling tickets for thousands of pounds later on. Reports highlighted the prices inflating during the sales process. Cabinet member, Lucy Powell, disclosed spending over twice the initial cost for her tickets. Although price adjustments in response to high demand are lawful in the UK, the government, also opposed to exorbitant ticket resales, intends to scrutinize the practice.

In the same vein, the EU Commission in Brussels asserts that price adjustments due to demand are generally in line with EU law. However, it is crucial that consumers are fully enlightened about the total cost. If prices surge during the booking phase, it might potentially breach the directive on unscrupulous commercial practices, assuming specific circumstances.**

