The UK decides to relocate the dependents of its embassy personnel from Israel.

Escalating disputes in the Middle East region.

Due to the increasing tension in the Middle East, the UK has temporarily shifted the relatives of its embassy personnel in Israel for safety reasons. As per the latest guidance from the British Foreign Office regarding travel to Israel, "our personnel continue to work on site."

On a similar note, the relatives of German diplomats stationed in the region have departed, as confirmed by the Federal Foreign Office and the Federal Ministry of Defense towards the end of September. They cited, "The embassies continue to function, but family members of deployed personnel, along with those from German non-profit organizations, as well as non-vital staff, are choosing to leave." This decision won't impact the embassies' or representations' operational abilities in any way.

The European Union has issued a statement expressing concern over the escalating situation in the Middle East, urging all parties involved to exercise restraint. In light of this, some European countries, including Germany, have taken precautions to protect their diplomats and staff, temporarily relocating their families.

Latest