The U17 heroes are still denied a steep ascent

Stalking Harry Kane, performing magic in front of goal with Niclas Füllkrug: only a few footballers come close to the big goal of becoming a professional. The U17 world champions have already proven their skills, but only a few have trained with the "big boys" so far. Most talented players have to be patient.

Rough diamond Paris Brunner combines with Marco Reus under the Marbella sun, Maximilian Hennig defends against Harry Kane in frosty Munich - and penalty taker Konstantin Heide beckons a regular place in the 3rd division: the German U17 World Champions are very gently pushing open the door to adult soccer. A good four weeks after their triumph in Surakarta, the talented players are increasingly being integrated into the training sessions of the professional teams.

Some, but by no means all of them: a dozen of the 21 World Cup heroes have yet to take the next step. Despite their triumph, there is not even room for them in the first teams' training squads. At Borussia Dortmund, for example, only Brunner, who was voted best World Cup player, has bought a ticket to the training camp, while Almugera Kabar and Charles Herrmann had to stay at home.

Brunner was already in the squad against Leipzig in December and is currently in talks about a professional contract. "We're keeping an eye on the boys, we're supporting them, we have development plans with them. And of course we also have clear ideas," said sporting director Sebastian Kehl. The three U17 world champions are "important building blocks" for the future of BVB.

Of the four Bayern talents from the World Cup squad, left-back Hennig got a taste of professionalism at the start of the year, while Winners Osawe has yet to get a chance in Leipzig. "There's still something missing, I have to be that honest as a head coach," said Rasenballsport coach Marco Rose on Sky. Fayssal Harchaoui and Justin von der Hitz are "not yet ready to train with the licensed team", said sporting director Christian Keller from penultimate-placed FC Köln.

National coach Wück urges integration

Wolfsburg's David Odogu is even said to be considering a move to England because he was not allowed to join the VfL professionals at their training camp. World Cup-winning coach Christian Wück is unlikely to be impressed by the limited opportunities for his protégés. "You have to give the boys confidence," the 50-year-old insisted after the triumph: "We trusted the players and the players trusted us. That can't be a one-way street."

If Germany wanted to get the senior national team on track in the long term, "then we should think about how we can get our talented players to play," said Wück. Penalty-killer Heide, for example, will get his chance in the 3rd division at Unterhaching. He should "become the new number one in the summer - he just has to pass his final exams in May," said club boss Manfred Schwabl.

Assan Ouedraogo, who is currently injured, is normally already a regular at Schalke 04, while captain Noah Darvich has made seven brief appearances for the B team in League Three at Barcelona. Eric da Silva Moreira (St. Pauli), Bilal Yalcinkaya (Hamburger SV), Maximilian Herwerth (Stuttgart), Finn Jeltsch (Nuremberg) and Max Moerstedt (Hoffenheim) are also getting a taste of training with the professionals. However, it remains to be seen whether they will also make appearances in competitive matches in the short term.

Source: www.ntv.de