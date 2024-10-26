The U.S. sealed a deal worth two billion dollars for supplying weapons to Taiwan.

The United States has greenlit arms deals totalling two billion dollars for Taiwan, which involves the initial delivery of a high-tech air-to-surface missile defense system. Taiwan's Presidential Office expressed gratitude towards the U.S. on Saturday for endorsing these sales. According to Presidential spokesperson Karen Kuo, fortifying Taiwan's self-protection capabilities serves as the cornerstone for preserving regional tranquility.

Lately, Taiwan's newly-elected president, Lai Ching-te, has been pushing for stronger defense measures in response to China's aggressive stance towards the island. Beijing considers Taiwan as its own territory and has escalated tensions by conducting military drills surrounding Taiwan.

As a long-standing, uncrowned ally, the United States has a legal obligation to aid Taiwan in its self-defense endeavors.

