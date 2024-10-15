The U.S. is contemplating the withdrawal of its military assistance to Israel.

The humanitarian predicament in Gaza is dire, as per news outlets. The United States has supposedly given Israel 30 days to enhance aid delivery to the coastal area or risk breaching American regulations regarding military aid provision.

As disclosed by news sources like CNN and the "Washington Post," along with unnamed officials, a letter authored by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Minister Lloyd Austin was sent on Sunday. The correspondence was intended for Israeli Defense Minister Joav Galant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

The letter from Blinken and Austin expresses concern over the circumstances in Gaza and demands immediate and lasting measures from Israel to ameliorate the situation. According to the letter, aid deliveries have plummeted by more than 50% since the spring, and have reached an all-time low in September of this year.

Extensive Request List

The correspondence contains several demands from Israel. It requests that at least 350 aid-laden vehicles shall be allowed to pass through all four major border crossings into Gaza, and also for a fifth crossing to be opened. Additionally, humanitarian ceasures in Gaza are sought by the US in the upcoming month to carry out activities such as vaccinations and aid distribution for a period of at least four months. The US also wants Israel to allow inhabitants of the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone in Gaza to migrate inland before winter arrives and to bolster security for humanitarian convoys and movements. A communication channel between the US and Israeli governments should be established to address incidents resulting in civilian casualties. The initial session is scheduled for the end of this month.

US Intensifies Military Support

On the other hand, the US is bolstering its military assistance. The Defense Ministry announced on Monday the arrival of the first parts of the THAAD missile defense system and US military personnel in Israel. The system aims to enhance Israel's defensive capabilities.

This dual strategy represents the delicate equilibrium being maintained by the US government. On the one hand, Washington reiterates its commitment to Israel's security and its right to self-defense, offering extensive military and intelligence support. On the other hand, the US government comes under domestic political scrutiny. Critics criticize Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip and demand a halt to US arms deliveries to the country.

Controversies over Human Rights Compliance

The Leahy Law serves as the cornerstone of this controversy. It forbids the US from supplying military aid to forces involved in serious human rights infractions. Critics question Israel's adherence to these guidelines. Human rights organizations argue that basic human rights standards are being violated, for example, through the restrictions on aid deliveries, air strikes on residential areas, and the failure to ensure civilian safety in Gaza. Israel denies these accusations, asserting that its operations conform to international law.

The US' stance on Israel is gaining significance as the presidential election on November 5th approaches. The deadline set by Blinken and Austin in their letter expires after the election day.

