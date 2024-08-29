The U.S. Army voices disapproval towards the conduct of Trump's team in Arlington.

At a solemn occasion held at Arlington National Cemetery, an argument broke out between personnel affiliated with ex-President Donald Trump and a staff member of the cemetery. The military spokesperson has now voiced their disapproval of Trump's team's conduct during this incident.

The U.S. Army has lashed out at Trump's political team following an altercation at Arlington National Cemetery. A staff member was reportedly pushed back when she attempted to enforce a rule banning political demonstrations within the cemetery boundaries, explained a military spokesperson. The spokesperson further expressed regret over the incident and criticized the disrespect shown towards their colleague and her professionalism.

Initially reported by US broadcaster NPR, the cemetery later confirmed the incident. According to NPR, Trump's campaign team was determined to capture footage and snapshots in an area designated for fallen soldiers, which is strictly forbidden due to recording restrictions. Trump's campaign manager, Chris LaCivita, subsequently claimed that an appalling individual obstructed the path of the presidential candidate's team. LaCivita denounced this person for lacking the decency to respect the hallowed grounds of Arlington National Cemetery.

During the visit, former president Trump attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the cemetery, invited by American military families who had lost loved ones during the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Following the visits, pictures of Trump with the families were published on Trump's campaign website, which featured a photo of the former president offering a thumbs-up.

Trump has utilized criticism of the Biden administration's Afghanistan withdrawal management as one of his key campaign issues, claiming he would have handled the troop withdrawal more effectively. The withdrawal was a result of an agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban, signed in Doha, in February 2020.

This Arlington confrontation marks the most recent controversy surrounding Trump's relationship with the military. While Trump was often seen publicly expressing support for the military, according to his former chief of staff, he was known to jest about military casualties and did not appreciate being associated with wounded soldiers.

