- The U.S. Army expresses disapproval towards Trump's campaign following an occurrence at a military burial ground.

The United States Army has voiced dissatisfaction towards the campaign crew of ex-President Donald Trump, following an occurrence at Arlington National Cemetery close to Washington D.C. A staff member from the military cemetery encountered resistance when trying to implement a rule prohibiting political activities within the cemetery, as reported by a spokesperson on Thursday. "This event was unfortunate, and it's unfortunate that the employee and her professionalism were wrongfully assaulted," the spokesperson commented.

Initially disclosed by U.S. broadcaster NPR, Arlington National Cemetery later confirmed the incident. According to NPR, the Trump campaign team had attempted to capture footage and photographs in an area designated for deceased soldiers, where recording is forbidden. Trump's campaign manager, Chris LaCivita, stated that an unseemly individual had hindered the presidential candidate's team from gaining entry to the area, affirming that this person was not worthy of upholding the hallowed grounds of Arlington National Cemetery.

Trump paid a visit to the cemetery with relatives of U.S. military personnel who perished during the final stages of the U.S.'s withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. The former U.S. president received an invitation from the families to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony. Upon conclusion of the visit, Trump's campaign team disseminated images depicting the former president alongside the families. In one photo, Trump can be seen flashing a thumbs-up.

Trump has consistently criticized U.S. President Joe Biden's management of the withdrawal from Afghanistan as a focal point of his presidential campaign for the November 2021 election. He believes he could have executed a more successful departure of troops. The withdrawal was part of a pact that the Trump administration signed with the Taliban in Doha in February 2020.

The incident in Arlington transpired amidst a collection of controversies surrounding Trump's connection with the military. While the former president frequently exhibited public support for the armed forces, his ex-chief of staff alleged that he privately belittled war casualties and skirted proximity to soldiers with lost limbs.

The United States Army's dissatisfaction towards the Trump campaign crew was also addressed by The Commission, which is investigating several allegations of misconduct against the former president's team. Due to the incident at Arlington National Cemetery, The Commission is examining if the Trump campaign team violated any rules or regulations during their visit.

Read also: