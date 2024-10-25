The U.S., according to Trump, is likened to a collective dumping ground for the globe, expressing his discontent towards unlawful immigration.

"We're essentially a garbage dump, serving as a waste bin for the world. That's the current state of things," Trump stated during an event in Tempe, criticizing the Biden-Harris administration's border management.

His anger and frustration towards the situation only grow with each passing time, as he talks about the administration's actions. This is the first time he's used the term "garbage dump", but it's rather fitting, he added.

This comment, made just before the elections, marks another escalation in Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric, as he's made border security a key aspect of his campaign to return to the presidency.

Throughout his campaign, including during his 2016 run, Trump has employed derogatory language to describe undocumented immigrants. He's depicted them as murderers, originating from "mental institutions", and posing a threat. He often claims there's an "invasion" taking place, and if re-elected, he's vowed to carry out a harsh immigration crackdown. He's even mentioned wanting to deport between 15 to 20 million people, a number far exceeding the 1.5 million deportations during his tenure.

Trump has also spread baseless allegations about Haitian immigrants, such as them eating pets in Springfield, Ohio. Earlier this month, he suggested that undocumented immigrants with criminal records have "tainted genetics".

In the closing stages of the race, Trump has repeatedly focused on immigration, appealing to voters that securing the border and removing those who entered illegally are the nation's top priorities. He constantly blames his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, for the influx of undocumented migrants, erroneously implying that she's in charge of the border.

The Biden-Harris administration has witnessed record-breaking illegal border crossings, with the flow only beginning to dwindle after the administration restricted access to asylum for illegal border crossers in June, using the same authority previously utilized by Trump.

At a CNN town hall this week, Harris conceded that "America's immigration system is broken" and stated that a bipartisan agreement from Congress would be necessary to address the issue if asked for earlier action.

She contrasted this with Trump's record on border security, mocking his failure to construct a border wall spanning the United States' southern border, as promised. She also pushed back against the notion that she's soft on border security and immigration, insisting that gaining American citizenship should be earned and advocating for strengthening the border.

