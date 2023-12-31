Mimi and Bella Kraus - The two have been separated "for a very long time"

Michael "Mimi" Kraus (40) and his wife Bella (33) confirmed on Instagram just in time for the new year that they are no longer a couple. They want to put an end to all the speculation that had previously existed. In two similar statements , they both explain in their stories that they split up quite a while ago.

"In the hope that the speculation and news, in every sense of the word, will stop, I would like to (finally) make something clear," writes the former handball player, who was a contestant on the RTL dance show "Let's Dance" earlier this year. He continues: "Bella and I are separated. Not just since yesterday."

Bella Kraus also uses similar words. "Mimi and I are separated - and have been for a very long time," writes the influencer. Both also go into why they are only now talking about it. "Protection for our children and protection for ourselves, from the emotional process that should remain private," she explains.

He writes accordingly: "Protection for our children and protection for us." Both also ask that no more messages or comments be sent to them in this regard.

Mimi and Bella Kraus: still a team for the kids

Mimi and Bella Kraus have been married since 2014 and are parents to four children. They obviously want to stay connected in the future, as she explains: "It was and is still important to us to be the best team for the children."

Despite everything, the athlete and his former partner wish their followers a good start to 2024.

