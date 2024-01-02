Skip to content
The two are engaged - and have been for months

Professional footballer Timo Werner has asked his Paula to marry him - and she has said "yes", as she has now made public.

 and  Anne Legman
1 min read
Timo Werner and his Paula at an event..aussiedlerbote.de

Sweet surprise! It's actually been a few months since professional footballer Timo Werner (27) asked his long-term girlfriend Paula Lense to marry him. She has now announced that she said "yes" with a throwback post on Instagram .

"I love you forever and ever"

The sparkling engagement ring is clearly visible in a black and white photo of the two of them standing on a roof terrace with a view of a sea somewhere in the south - according to Bild.de, it is his property on Mallorca. The bride-to-be wrote loving lines about 2023:

"This year has been so special. Six months ago we said yes to each other and I couldn't be happier that I get to spend my whole life with you. Yes to my soulmate, best friend and my whole life. Meeting you when I was 16 was truly the best thing that ever happened to me! 7 years later, we are ready for the next chapter. I love you forever and ever. Till death do us part."

Among others, Sara Gündogan, Anika Neuer and Sophia Weber, the girlfriend of professional footballer Kai Havertz (24), congratulated her under the post.

Source: www.stern.de

