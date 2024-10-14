The Trump campaign leverages Bill Clinton's remarks about Laken Riley to critique Kamala Harris' management of immigration issues.

Clinton critiqued Trump for shelving a bipartisan border security bill earlier this year, causing it to disintegrate in January due to Trump's disapproval. This resulted in diminishing Republican support. Vice President Harris, aiming to neutralize Trump's accusations against immigration, has pledged to resurrect and sanction the bill if elected president.

Clinton argued that the bill would have instigated "comprehensive background checks" before individuals could enter the US-Mexico border.

"Trump extinguished the bill," he remarked.

He then pinpointed Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student from Augusta University, who was slain while jogging in February. The suspect, Ibarra Jose Antonio, an unauthorized immigrant from Venezuela, was apprehended in 2022, having illegally breached the U.S., but was released pending further evaluation.

"You've got a case in Georgia not too long ago – didn't you, they made a commercial about it – a woman who was murdered by an immigrant. Yes, if they underwent comprehensive background checks, that wouldn't have happened," Clinton asserted. "However, if they undergo comprehensive background checks, such incidents don't happen, and America is facing a population decline as it fails to produce sufficient offspring. Thus, we require vetted immigrants to work."

Trump's campaign spun Clinton's comments as an indictment of Biden and Harris' management of border security, citing that Ibarra had illegally entered the U.S. in 2022, prior to drafting the bill.

"Kamala Harris declared the border was 'secure' merely days after Laken Riley's illegal immigrant killer, Ibarra Jose Antonio, crossed into the nation. Ibarra Jose Antonio was detained at the border and then released in the country by Kamala Harris," Trump's campaign stated. "President Trump will bolster the border and put an end to catch-and-release. This is why he was recently endorsed by the Border Patrol Union."

The exchange showcased how Democrats have tried to tackle one of Trump's most formidable issues – while Trump has retorted, accusing Biden and Harris of waiting too long and only acting in the run-up to the presidential election.

Riley's homicide and the suspect's immigration status reignited the nationwide debate on immigration policies at the most prominent levels. Biden flaunted a pin with Riley's name at the State of the Union address in March.

Ibarra was charged in May with murder, aggravated assault with intent to rape, and peeping through a window at a student in an earlier case. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

