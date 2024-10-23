The Trump campaign alleges involvement in election meddling by the British ruling party, sparking a contentious dispute with a vital American ally.

A legal representative for the previous U.S. president submitted a grievance to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Tuesday, aiming at both the UK's Labour Party and the Harris campaign. The complaint came after a Labour staff member posted on LinkedIn, promoting a journey to the U.S., where around 100 Labour Party employees would be canvassing for Harris in critical swing states.

According to FEC regulations, foreign nationals can support a U.S. political candidate, but only as an unpaid volunteer.

This dispute has the potential to strain relations between Trump and the British prime minister, Keir Starmer, who has endeavored to remain impartial regarding the upcoming election.

Starmer addressed media on Wednesday, stating that any Labour Party staffers involved in the trip were there in a personal capacity, adding: "They're doing it in their free time, they're doing it voluntarily, they're staying, I think, with other volunteers over there."

"That's what they've done in previous elections, that's what they're doing in this election and that's really straightforward," Starmer continued.

However, the Trump campaign magnified the argument using more forceful language on Wednesday. Co-manager Susie Wiles claimed in a statement that "Americans will once again reject the tyranny of big government that we rejected in 1776" and described the Labour Party as a "extreme left" group that has "inspired Kamala's excessively liberal plans."

The Trump campaign's complaint derives from a now-deleted LinkedIn post by Sofia Patel, the Labour head of operations. The post revealed that "I have nearly 100 Labour Party staff (current and former) heading to the US in the next few weeks, to North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Virginia," four states that could swing the election.

"I have 10 spots available for anyone willing to travel to the battleground state of North Carolina – we will sort your accommodation," Patel's post added.

FEC regulations indicate that a "foreign national may participate in campaign activities as an unpaid volunteer. In doing so, the volunteer must be cautious to avoid involvement in the decision-making process of the campaign."

The Trump campaign's complaint lacks proof that the individuals were compensated; instead, it refers to the LinkedIn post and multiple news reports, urging the FEC to delve deeper into the matter.

Trump has persistently tried to refute accusations of benefiting from foreign electoral manipulation by nations like Russia. The U.S. intelligence community announced in a significant report in 2021 that the Russian government interfered in the 2020 election through an influence campaign aimed at "denigrating" Joe Biden and "supporting" Trump.

Starmer's center-left Labour Party rose to power in Britain in a July general election, and has always maintained an informal yet friendly relationship with the Democratic Party.

However, Starmer has repeated his government's intent to cooperate with whoever wins November's presidential election, and met with Trump during the United Nations General Assembly last month.

"I spent time in New York with President Trump, had dinner with him, and my purpose in doing that was to establish a good relationship between us, which we did, and I was grateful to him for making the time," Starmer shared on Wednesday.

The dispute over the Labour Party's involvement in U.S. politics, particularly in supporting the Harris campaign, could potentially escalate tensions between the Trump administration and the British prime minister.

Given FEC regulations, if Labour Party staffers involved in the trip are indeed acting in a voluntary capacity, they are permitted to support a U.S. political candidate as unpaid volunteers.

