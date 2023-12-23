ProSieben show - The Troll - Singer Mieze unmasked at "Masked Singer"

The troll was great - but fails just before the finish line: singer Mieze, frontwoman of the electro-punk band Mia, was unable to win the ProSieben show"The Masked Singer". The 44-year-old was knocked out of the show in the evening's final in fourth place - and therefore had to take off the costume she had been wearing up to that point.

The reason: Mieze had received too few votes from the viewers. The mask was a troll with a large nose that appeared to be made of rocks.

Beforehand, she had thought she might be disappointed, the singer reported after her unmasking. "But I'm so happy, I could almost start crying," said Mieze, whose real name is Maria Mummert. It was a great experience.

In the costume show, celebrities perform as singers but hide their true identity behind large masks. Only their voice and a few clues give away who might be on stage. Whoever gets kicked out of the show has to reveal themselves. Quite a few observers had already strongly suspected that Mieze could be in the troll costume.

The show is currently in its ninth season. The winner should be announced on Sunday night.

Source: www.stern.de