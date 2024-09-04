The trial of the alleged "wedding scammer" in Rostock proceeds, leading to a sentence of two and ahalf years in prison.

The authorities have recently charged a previously convicted individual from Germany for failing to fully cover the costs of custom orders and a house purchase, happening between February 2020 and March 2022. The accused admitted to the offenses following a pre-trial agreement, wherein the harshest penalty was capped at two years and eleven months. However, the verdict is yet to be officially confirmed.

In May 2023, a judge handed down a sentence of three years and ten months imprisonment to this individual for fraud. It's alleged that he manipulated the emotional distress of various women who had lost loved ones, exploited their relationships, and consequently, gained 230,000 euros. The verdict isn't final either, as an appeal has been filed by the defendant. A court representative expressed that this appeal will be heard in the autumn at the Rostock Higher Regional Court.

