- The trial of Melanie Müller for allegedly saluting Hitler has begun.

After several postponements due to illness, the trial against Melanie Müller, accused of using the Hitler salute and drug possession, begins on Tuesday at 09:30 AM at Leipzig's local court. The prosecution charged the 36-year-old with using symbols of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations, as well as drug possession. The court has scheduled a continuation hearing for August 13.

According to the prosecution, Müller performed the Hitler salute multiple times during a performance in Leipzig in September 2022. Additionally, 0.69 grams of cocaine and an ecstasy tablet were found during a search of her Leipzig apartment. The trial's start has been postponed twice before, after Müller presented medical certificates each time.

Müller has denied the accusations of using the Hitler salute and any connection to "right-wing radicals or nationalist ideologies." She described the gesture as a way to hype up the audience. Neither Müller nor her management have commented on the accusations recently. Until a final verdict, Müller is presumed innocent.

Müller was born in the Saxon town of Oschatz. In 2014, she won the eighth season of "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!". Since then, she has appeared in various TV formats and is known as a schlager singer, among other places, on Mallorca.

After the trial's conclusion, the decision regarding Melanie Müller's conviction or acquittal will be handed down by the court, under the principle of presumption of innocence.

