Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsThe Office of the Prosecutor

The trial of Melanie Müller for allegedly saluting Hitler has begun.

Hitler greeting or harmless gesture to the audience? Former RTL Jungle queen and Ballermann singer Melanie Müller is facing court consecuencias.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
Pop singer Melanie Müller (35) must appear before the Leipzig district court from early July,...
Pop singer Melanie Müller (35) must appear before the Leipzig district court from early July, accused of making a public Hitler salute.

- The trial of Melanie Müller for allegedly saluting Hitler has begun.

After several postponements due to illness, the trial against Melanie Müller, accused of using the Hitler salute and drug possession, begins on Tuesday at 09:30 AM at Leipzig's local court. The prosecution charged the 36-year-old with using symbols of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations, as well as drug possession. The court has scheduled a continuation hearing for August 13.

According to the prosecution, Müller performed the Hitler salute multiple times during a performance in Leipzig in September 2022. Additionally, 0.69 grams of cocaine and an ecstasy tablet were found during a search of her Leipzig apartment. The trial's start has been postponed twice before, after Müller presented medical certificates each time.

Müller has denied the accusations of using the Hitler salute and any connection to "right-wing radicals or nationalist ideologies." She described the gesture as a way to hype up the audience. Neither Müller nor her management have commented on the accusations recently. Until a final verdict, Müller is presumed innocent.

Müller was born in the Saxon town of Oschatz. In 2014, she won the eighth season of "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!". Since then, she has appeared in various TV formats and is known as a schlager singer, among other places, on Mallorca.

The Office of the Prosecutor is responsible for charging Melanie Müller with using symbols of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations and drug possession. After the trial's conclusion, the decision regarding Melanie Müller's conviction or acquittal will be handed down by the court, under the principle of presumption of innocence.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Microsoft exceeded expectations in sales and profit.
Economy

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors Microsoft's Cloud Business Keeps Growing, But Not as Fast as Analysts Expected After Recent Billion-Dollar Investments. Post-market, the stock plunges. Billion-dollar investments in data centers for Artificial Intelligence (AI) have yet to translate into accelerated growth for Microsoft's cloud

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public