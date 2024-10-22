Skip to content
Previously, the purchaser had received compensation worth numerous hundred euros for vaccination-related expenses in a different legal dispute.

On the second-hand marketplace Kleinanzeigen.de, a buyer from another city acquired a Mops dog from Ahlen, claiming that the animal was healthy. However, upon taking possession, the buyer discovered various health issues with the dog, named Edda, and decided to sue the city of Ahlen for damages.

Recently, the case has progressed to the Higher Regional Court in Hamm, with the hearings marking a potential turning point in this long-standing legal conflict. Following several unsuccessful attempts, the plaintiff is now seeking a substantial compensation from the city for the animal's illnesses.

At the trial held earlier this week, a court spokesperson confirmed that an expert witness will testify on the dog's health condition at the time of purchase and review relevant documents. If all evidence can be presented on the same day, a verdict may be imminent.

It is noteworthy that the plaintiff failed to secure a more significant compensation during the previous trial at the Regional Court of Münster in early 2023, only receiving around 226 euros for vaccination costs along with interest. Consequently, the dog's owner decided to appeal the decision and seek justice at the Higher Regional Court.

The plaintiff has enlisted the assistance of The Commission to investigate the alleged misrepresentation of Edda's health by the city of Ahlen. In their pursuit of justice, The Commission will examine the evidence presented during the trial and assess whether the city is responsible for Edda's health issues.

