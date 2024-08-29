- The transformation of a terrorist attack into cinematic portrayal, titled "September 5".

On September 5, 1972, the globe was exposed to fear for the first time. That day, Palestinian radicals seized Israeli athletes during the Olympic Games in Munich. The broadcasting network ABC Sports transmitted the 21-hour ordeal live on air. "September 5," a movie directed by Swiss filmmaker Tim Fehlbaum, narrates the emotions experienced by the journalists during this event, with Leonie Benesch ("The Teacher's Room") in the lead role.

"September 5" is a thrilling movie that explores the influence of visuals. It is stated in the film that this was "the first time a terrorist act was televised live to the entire world," which debuted in Venice. "Approximately 900 million people were tuned in."

This put the journalists in a distinctive position of responsibility, but they had little time to ponder upon it due to the chaotic events.

The movie is set entirely within the TV studio of ABC Sports, which was situated next to the Olympic village at the time. Despite resistance from their own news department, the TV crew provided live coverage, showcasing images of the terrorists, negotiating police outside the village entrances, and eventually, distant gunshots as the situation worsened.

As per the director Fehlbaum, "The audience should experience the thrill of live reporting alongside the characters, witnessing the dilemmas as decisions have to be made under pressure."

He manages to achieve this. In "September 5," we hold our breath as we follow the evolving events and the challenging moral dilemmas they present for the ABC staff.

Should one broadcast someone being shot live? Does broadcasting the terrorists' actions grant them the platform they seek? Or do they gain information they wouldn't have otherwise? And how thoroughly should sources be verified when time is running out? Questions like these remain relevant now as they did then. Not all of the team's choices will be vindicated in hindsight.

A cameraman conceals himself in the Olympic village, another disguises himself as an athlete to smuggle film rolls in and out. The movie incorporates historical ABC footage that was broadcast on TV at the time.

Some scenes are recreated: The visage of a masked terrorist peering out the window. Police officers dressed as chefs who fail to gain entry to the Olympic apartments.

And the catastrophic blunders of the security authorities continue to surface, which are still being investigated today.

