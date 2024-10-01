Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNewsSoccer

The transfer market in football is facing "disorder" or "chaos".

 and  Anthony Ross
2 min read
Once boasting a bright future in football, Lassana Diarra's career took an unexpected turn.
Once boasting a bright future in football, Lassana Diarra's career took an unexpected turn.

The transfer market in football is facing "disorder" or "chaos".

Will the football transfer market undergo a major transformation shortly? Longtime advocate Lassana Diarra has been making his case at the European Court of Justice for quite some time, and a ruling is about to be announced. Predicting the impact on football is proving to be challenging.

Could we witness "chaos" shaping up in the transfer market? A modern spin on the Bosman case? The international football industry is eagerly keeping tabs on the European Court of Justice's decision this week. Experts suggest that the Diarra verdict, due soon, could potentially revolutionize the football industry.

Belgian sports law experts, Robby Houben, Oliver Budzinski, and Melchior Wathelet, penned an opinion piece, stating that Diarra's likely "outcome could potentially bring about the downfall of the transfer system in football as we know it."

If Diarra succeeds, the fallout might swiftly occur. Competition law expert, Mark E. Orth, speculates that with the ECJ decision on Diarra, the competition among clubs for top talent will heat up even more. Premier players may become pricier, he suggested to "Kicker." Contractual agreements might end up holding less power: "In the future, a player could readily join a new club even if they still hold an existing contract."

Diarra's missed opportunity to join a new club

The turmoil that has questioned the international transfer system began in 2014. Following his departure from Lokomotiv Moscow due to wage reductions, just a year into his four-year contract, Diarra, who also played for Real Madrid, Arsenal FC, and Chelsea FC, found himself being sued for breach of contract by his former club.

FIFA slapped a fine of over ten million euros on Diarra, a penalty later upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Any club vying to sign Diarra was required to contribute to this hefty fine. Belgian first division club Royal Charleroi ultimately declined to sign Diarra, as did other clubs. Diarra and his legal team, who had previously defended Bosman, chose to take legal action against FIFA.

They contend that the current system infringes upon workers' right to freedom of movement and anti-trust rules. In April, Maciej Szpunar, Advocate General of the European Court of Justice (ECJ), agreed in principle. "It is highly unlikely that the FIFA rules governing the transfer status of players are not restrictive in nature," he argued in his opinion: "The challenged provisions obviously rein in the opportunities players have to join different clubs."

Now, everyone waits with bated breath for the ruling of the ECJ judges, which could result in "chaos," according to the British "Guardian." In the past, the ECJ has significantly altered the football market by implementing the so-called Bosman ruling, which marked the end of the tradition of demanding transfer fees even after a player's contract had expired. Bosman celebrates his 60th birthday on Thursday and will undoubtedly watch to see if the multi-billion-dollar business will change yet again, 29 years later.

If the ECJ rules in favor of Diarra, this could lead to a significant shift in soccer transfer negotiations. With contractual agreements holding less power, top soccer players might become even more sought after by various clubs.

The upcoming ECJ ruling on Diarra's case has the potential to cause significant disruption in the soccer transfer market, particularly if it results in reduced power for contractual agreements.

Read also:

Comments

Related

First triumph in the Carrera Cup for Dutch newcomer Flynt Schuring
Sport

First triumph in the Carrera Cup for Dutch newcomer Flynt Schuring

First triumph in the Carrera Cup for Dutch newcomer Flynt Schuring The epic showdown between novice Flynt Schuring and title contender Harry King took center stage in the Sunday race of the Porsche Sixt Carrera Cup Germany at the Red Bull Ring. Starting in pole position, Schuring effectively fended off

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, situated in Las Vegas, Nevada, Coldplay's frontman, Chris...
Hot-Topics

Outrage in India over Coldplay Tickets Selling for Exorbitant $11,000 after Rapid Sellout and Subsequent Resale at Ludicrous Prices

Enthusiastic Coldplay followers in India were dismayed to discover that concert tickets were being marketed at exorbitant prices of around 850,000 INR on the internet, leading authorities to request an explanation from the head honcho of the event's ticket vendor regarding fraud accusations.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public