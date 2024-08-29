- The top-performing high school scholar hails from Wolfenbüttel, in the region of Lower Saxony.

Hanover (dpa/ lni) - Minister of Education Julia Willie Hamburg from the Greens celebrated the top-performing female graduate students of Lower Saxony in the state parliament. "You've achieved some remarkable results. I can only imagine it took a lot of self-control these past years," stated the Green politician to the graduates in the state parliament. The top four were invited, with three attending the event.

Rieka Pfitzner, a student from Gymnasium im Schloss in Wolfenbüttel, scored the highest Abitur score with 895 out of 900 possible points, resulting in an average of 1.0, as reported by the Ministry of Education. Now doing a voluntary environmental year, she's considering pursuing a teaching degree. "I'd like to explore different paths first," said the ex-student.

Over 1,800 students failed to pass Abi

Joining Pfitzner in the elite group with scores of 894 each are Clara Sophie Brosig from Gymnasium Adolfinum in Bückeburg (district of Schaumburg), Nora Borowski from Gymnasium in Bleckede (district of Lüneburg), and Janneke Lobeck from Neue Gymnasium in Wilhelmshaven. Two of them will commence medical studies in October. Alongside achievement certificates, the young ladies received education vouchers: €500 for the top performer, and €250 each for the others.

A total of 28,795 students in Lower Saxony aced their Abitur tests this year. One out of every 50 students earned a final grade of 1.0.

The overall grade point average was 2.45, slightly lower than the previous year (2.43). This was better than the pre-pandemic year of 2019 with 2.59. Six percent of all examinees (1,841) were not successful in passing the Abitur.

