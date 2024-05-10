The top long-distance hiking routes in Europe

wondered to embark on multi-day hiking adventures on some of Europe's best long-distance trails? These excursions not only provide opportunities to reconnect with nature and experience peaceful moments, but also offer a dose of invigorating exercise amidst stunning scenery.

Hyssna Trail, Sweden

A 40-kilometer (25-mile), two-day journey through West Sweden showcases the region's quiet beauty, beginning at Hyssna's 12th-century church. Accessible via bus from Gothenburg in just 40 minutes, the route winds through towering beech forests, boasting swimming spots in Lilla Hålsjön lake.

Karhunkierros Trail, Finland

Explore Finnish Lapland's natural wonders on the 82-kilometer (51-mile), four-day hike along the Karhunkierros Trail. Starting in Hautajärvi village and ending at Rukatunturi Fell, this route is best finished in the summer when the nights are bright and the forests are lively. Passing through Oulanka National Park, you'll witness rivers teeming with trout while catching glimpses of lynx and wolverines in the midst of the picturesque pine trees.

King Charles III England Coastal Path, England

Stretching an astonishing 4,300 kilometers (2,672 miles), the England Coast Path can be a lifelong challenge for those who wish to walk every step. Divided into five regions --- northwest, northeast, east, southeast and southwest --- this coastal masterpiece offers sweeping views of cliffs and bays.

Slovenian Mountain Trail, Slovenia

Spanning 616 kilometers (362 miles), the Slovenian Mountain Trail covers mountains, forests, and primeval bogs within the Pohorje Hills and Julian Alps. Part of the Triglav National Park, the 28-day trek is divided into more manageable segments. Scaling 23 individual mountains is only a fraction of the grand experience on this journey through the heart of Slovenia.

John Muir Way, Scotland

Inspired by the father of the National Parks in the United States, John Muir, this trek spans 215 kilometers (134 miles) from Helensburgh to Dunbar. The John Muir Way reflects Muir's love for the outdoors, traversing Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park while capturing the essence of Scotland's less-explored and more serene landscapes.

Vikos Gorge and Mount Gamila, Zagoria, Greece

Far from the crowds, the remote mountains of Zagoria in Greece offer picturesque panoramas and diverse landscapes. The highlight is the Vikos Gorge, which holds the title for the deepest gorge relative to its width in the world, with cliffs reaching 1,350 meters (4,429 feet). Vikings and chamois roam these lands - which you can witness during a three-day trek offered by Trekking Hellas.

Apuseni Mountains, Romania

The mystery and charm of the untamed Apuseni Mountains in western Romania, part of the broader Carpathian Range, will leave you feeling like you're stepping into a different era. Here, time seems to have come to a standstill, preserving the region's unique traditions.

Thane Merrill shares her fascination for natural landscapes and contemporary explorations. She resides in Brockport, New York, and pens essays for Wandrfull, Outside Magazine, and Re& magazines.

Strolling through breathtaking hills and seemingly endless forests, you'll see peregrine falcons circling on thermals high up above, while the footprints of wolves and European brown bears indicate the presence of some of the continent's most mysterious creatures. Much Better Adventures organizes a four-day snowshoeing trek in winter where guests stay with Romanian families and receive a traditional local welcome.

Camino de Santiago, France and Spain

The most famous pilgrimage route in Europe, the Camino de Santiago finishes in Santiago de Compostela in the Galicia region of northwest Spain. Legends say the remains of the apostle St James are buried here. Once, pilgrims traveled from their hometowns across Europe, but now everyone can experience "the Camino" through various trails, namely across Spain, from Portugal, or France.

The Camino Frances is the most well-known route, starting in St Jean in France and passing through Pamplona and Leon before arriving in Santiago. The full route takes approximately seven weeks to complete, or you can cover the final 100 kilometers from Sarria in six or seven days.

Alta Via Uno, Dolomites, Italy

The Dolomites in Italy are one of the most rugged and awe-inspiring mountain ranges in Europe. Adventurers can hike from Dobbiaco in the north to Belluno in the south, a journey spanning 120 kilometers (75 miles) that lasts nine days.

The trail passes over rocky terrain, surrounded by towering snow-capped peaks. The region's hospitable mountain huts provide overnight accommodations and an opportunity to rest and recover before embarking on another demanding day in the mountains.

It's worth taking some time to explore around Passo Falzarego, a location where fierce battles took place during World War 1. Some sections have cables to aid hikers in crossing difficult terrain. Hikers must be in good shape, but the experience is unforgettable.

Engadine Panorama Trail, Switzerland

Switzerland's summers are a hiker's dream with warm temperatures, wildflower meadows, and imposing Alps. While many routes take you high into the mountains, the Engadine Panorama Trail is more laid-back and suitable for beginners or individuals looking for a less demanding hike. The 55-kilometer (34-miles) trail in southeast Switzerland starts in Zernez and showcases charming villages and shimmering lakes, boasting spectacular Alpine vistas at every turn. Ibex frequently frequent the region and can often be spotted climbing high above the paths.

Tour du Mont Blanc, France, Italy, and Switzerland

The Tour du Mont Blanc, a 11-day epic, is one of Europe's most captivating long-distance hikes. This 170-kilometer (105-mile) route straddles three countries—France, Italy, and Switzerland—and circumnavigates the highest mountain in Western Europe, Mont Blanc.

Despite its popularity, essential services are well-organized, with regular water fountains and refuges spaced throughout. Booking ahead or signing up for a guided adventure is strongly recommended, especially during summer months when huts and refuges are at their busiest.

Hiking anticlockwise from the village of Les Houches guarantees stunning views of Mont Blanc. Tour du Mont Blanc Hike offers in-depth advice on maximizing this trek.

Rota Vicentina Fishermen's Trail, Portugal

While the more famous routes focus on Central Europe's mountainous terrains, Portugal's Rota Vicentina, specifically the Fishermen's Trail, provides a less-appreciated yet equally magnificent adventure. Measuring 225 kilometers (140 miles) in length, this path hugs the Atlantic coastline, offering a raw and memorable alternative.

Along the trail, you'll traverse sandy paths and brave high cliff edges, confronting the challenges of windy weather and unpredictable conditions. However, the rewards are immense—azure waters, impressive panoramic vistas, and a renewed sense of inspiration from the salty sea air.

Laugavegur Hiking Trail, Iceland

Open from July to September, Iceland’s otherworldly Laugavegur Hiking Trail draws in daring hikers worldwide. Its unique landscape, shaped by glaciers and the country's volcanic activity, makes you feel incredibly minute.

Covering 55 kilometers (34 miles) in four days, this path requires tackling challenging terrain and savoring stunning views. You'll marvel at geothermal springs in Landmannalaugar, admire the colorful slopes of Brennisteinsalda, and walk through the lush valley of Hvanagil.

Six designated huts and nearby campsites are available, but reservations are necessary due to the trail's popularity. Much Better Adventures offers various options.

In Ireland, there's no shortage of beautiful, windswept landscapes. The Sheep's Head Way, a 93-kilometer (57-mile route) in Cork, is one of the most impressive examples. This coastal trek showcases some of the county and the country's most stunning views.

Beginning in the town of Bantry, the journey follows the Sheep's Head peninsula, eventually leading to its iconic lighthouse. Along the way, you'll be treated to breathtaking vistas of the stormy, intense blue Atlantic Ocean. The lighthouse offers panoramic views of the Beara and Mizen peninsulas. This challenging trail requires six days to complete, but there's also the option to shorten it or take on less demanding day hikes if the weather becomes too rough, which is common in this enchanting region.

