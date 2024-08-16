- The top florist in Saxony-Anhalt competes in the championship

With unique colors and shapes, Saxony-Anhalt's top florist Diana Tröger aims to outdo the competition at the German Floristry Championship in Berlin this weekend. "I've had shaky hands again, like I haven't had in a long time," says the 42-year-old from Halle before the competition starts in Berlin. As long as she doesn't come in last, she'll be satisfied. Anything beyond that would be a welcome bonus. A total of nine finalists from different federal states will present the impressive variety of their craft and create floral masterpieces live in front of the audience until Saturday.

Flowers as a Message of Peace

This year's competition theme is "Peace". Participants are challenged to create a message of unity, harmony, and hope through the language of flowers. Tröger has already developed a precise plan but doesn't want to reveal any details beforehand. "Flowers generally stand for joy and mutual respect. You don't give someone flowers if you don't like them," explains Tröger. With a clever color selection, the theme can be easily grasped and implemented.

Tröger has invested around 700 to 800 hours in preparation, calculation, and pruning of the plants. "It's living material. Even if I order the same thing 30 times, I'll never get the exact same delivery," she says. This time was no different: some of the ordered plants were not in the recently arrived delivery, and others did not meet the required quality. "That's why preparation is so crucial. Every single leaf must be inspected closely," emphasizes Tröger.

Creativity under Time Pressure

Besides the main theme of "Peace", Tröger is particularly looking forward to the so-called surprise task, where participants have to prove their skills under time pressure. "You open a box, have 30 minutes to think, and then 120 minutes to solve the task," she explains. By participating in the German Championship, Tröger not only wants to perform as well as possible but also to draw attention to floristry as a profession and show the creative potential in this craft.

