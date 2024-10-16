The titleholder of the 'America's Best Restroom' competition in 2024 is battle-tested as...

The victor of the 2024 "America's Best Restroom" online competition is a Maverik service station, known for selling fuel and food, situated near Salt Lake City International Airport.

In its 23rd iteration, this contest showcases some of America's cleanest, most creative, and decorative locations for taking care of personal needs.

Organized by the national cleaning company Cintas, the contest invites people to nominate restrooms nationwide. The top 10 nominations were then put to a vote during the summer, with the winner being announced midday on Tuesday.

Maverik operates over 380 stations across 12 western states, with Utah having the most stations.

The online nomination list praised Maverik's restrooms for their dedication to cleanliness and comfort, with polished fixtures, ample stalls, and fresh amenities.

The contest spokesperson confirmed that the winning location is situated at 279 S. 5600 W., Salt Lake City, UT 84104. If you're in the area and need to relieve yourself, you now know where to go for a refreshing break.

Other Commendable Restrooms

Choosing a restroom stop during travel can be a source of stress. Functionality is crucial. Cleanliness is a bonus. Picking the right spot can transform a necessary chore into a travel haven.

If you're not in Salt Lake City, you might find yourself near one of the 9 other nominees for 2024 when nature calls:

HOP Shops (Florence, Kentucky): The restroom at this convenience store boasts trendy tiles, green soap dispensers, and a spinning disco ball.

Indiana Caverns (Corydon, Indiana): The longest cave in Indiana features "spacious restrooms" designed for convenience and hygiene, complete with multiple stalls.

Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium (Kansas City, Missouri): This destination boasts "beautiful, all-gender restrooms in the new Sobela Ocean Aquarium," equipped with toddler seats and baby changing stations.

Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin): Despite the crowded and rowdy atmosphere of sports venues, Lambeau Field's restrooms are designed to accommodate large crowds and enhance the fan experience.

MAD (Houston, Texas): This restaurant celebrating Madrid's capital city offers an eclectic restroom merging Spanish flair with a cosmic theme, inspired by Houston's Space City motif.

Maximilian Motorsports (Chehalis, Washington): The focal point here is the sink and faucet, repurposed from a Peugeot rally car.

Natchez Trace State Park Visitor Center (Wildersville, Tennessee): The unisex restroom is wheelchair accessible and equipped with an adult changing table.

Morning Glory (San Diego, California): This brunch spot boasts "floor-to-ceiling mirrors and mirrored tiles," along with "custom pink light fixtures hanging from the ceiling."

Throne Restrooms (Brentwood, Maryland): Say goodbye to portable bathroom desperation. This company provides "innovative, high-tech portable restrooms designed to provide a modern and hygienic experience."

The 2023 contest winner was Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

