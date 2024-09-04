- The Thuringian Monument Day Highlights the Variety of Authentic Symbols

Plenty of attractions, including lesser-known gems, will be accessible in Thuringia on Heritage Day. These include iconic landmarks in the region's historical landscape. On Sunday, you might even get a peek into places that might not initially strike you as historical sites.

In the Ilm district, Gräfenroda plays host to the Garden Gnome Museum, a significant remainder of Thuringia's last garden gnome factory. The company's history traces back to 1874, with gnomes now being recognized as an intangible cultural heritage in the state register. The Ministry of Environment in Erfurt will also welcome visitors on Sunday: Built as a symmetrical structure around a century ago, it once served as the central post office. A historical tour of the building and an exhibition about its past are planned. The modern pavilion in Jena city park, completed in 1978, might also surprise as a relatively recent historical site.

At the Schmitt Museum Brewery in Stadtilm, visitors can experience the brewing process using steam engines and 100-year-old technology. Multiple historical breweries across the region will also open their doors, providing insights into brewing traditions, such as the one in Heldburg, Hildburghausen. For spirit enthusiasts, a visit to the traditional distillery in Nordhausen is recommended. As a well-preserved historical corn distillery, it is listed as a key monumental ensemble in Thuringia.

More than 30,000 historical sites alone in Thuringia

Guided tours, exhibitions, live music, and interactive activities are common components of the Heritage Day program in numerous locations. The German Monument Protection Foundation lists around 350 participating sites in Thuringia on its website. However, not every offer is necessarily included in this listing. Clearly, Sunday's offerings represent only a fraction of the full experience. The State Office for Heritage Management and Archaeology estimates that there are more than 30,000 historical sites in Thuringia. Nationwide, around 5,500 historical sites will be accessible to interested visitors on this particular Sunday. This annual event, always held on the second Sunday in September, focuses this year on "Wahr-Zeichen".

