Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsParty

The Thuringian CDU rejects allegations of plagiarism against Voigt

In the middle of the Thuringian state election campaign, accusations are being made that the top candidate and state chairman of the CDU has not worked cleanly in his doctoral thesis. The party denies this.

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
The CDU state association rejected accusations that its state chairman Mario Voigt had plagiarized...
The CDU state association rejected accusations that its state chairman Mario Voigt had plagiarized in his doctoral thesis.

charge against lead candidate - The Thuringian CDU rejects allegations of plagiarism against Voigt

The CDU in Thuringia rejects allegations that its party chairman and top candidate for the state election, Mario Voigt, plagiarized in his doctoral thesis. Voigt, according to General Secretary Christian Herrgott, completed his promotion to the best of his knowledge and conscience. Herrgott also pointed out that a previous review of the dissertation on U.S. presidential campaigns found no indications of violations of academic integrity principles in the dissertation. "It's no surprise to us that such discredited allegations against Mario Voigt are being revived just days before the most important election in the history of the Free State of Thuringia. It's clearly an attempt to defame him," said Herrgott.

Previously, Austrian communication scientist Stefan Weber, known for his work as a plagiarism hunter, informed TU Chemnitz via email that he had found 46 plagiarisms in Voigt's dissertation. TU Chemnitz has not yet commented on this.

New elections for the state parliament in Thuringia will take place on September 1.

Despite the new allegations of plagiarism in Mario Voigt's dissertation brought forward by Austrian communication scientist Stefan Weber, the CDU maintains that Voigt completed his promotion honestly. These recent accusations come just days before the crucial state elections in Thuringia, suggesting an attempt to tarnish Voigt's reputation.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public