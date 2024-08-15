The CDU in Thuringia rejects allegations that its party chairman and top candidate for the state election, Mario Voigt, plagiarized in his doctoral thesis. Voigt, according to General Secretary Christian Herrgott, completed his promotion to the best of his knowledge and conscience. Herrgott also pointed out that a previous review of the dissertation on U.S. presidential campaigns found no indications of violations of academic integrity principles in the dissertation. "It's no surprise to us that such discredited allegations against Mario Voigt are being revived just days before the most important election in the history of the Free State of Thuringia. It's clearly an attempt to defame him," said Herrgott.

Previously, Austrian communication scientist Stefan Weber, known for his work as a plagiarism hunter, informed TU Chemnitz via email that he had found 46 plagiarisms in Voigt's dissertation. TU Chemnitz has not yet commented on this.

New elections for the state parliament in Thuringia will take place on September 1.

Despite the new allegations of plagiarism in Mario Voigt's dissertation brought forward by Austrian communication scientist Stefan Weber, the CDU maintains that Voigt completed his promotion honestly. These recent accusations come just days before the crucial state elections in Thuringia, suggesting an attempt to tarnish Voigt's reputation.

Read also: