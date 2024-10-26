The Thuringian Blackberry Talks are at risk of collapsing

After the state election in Thuringia, discussions on who will govern next are ongoing among the CDU, BSW, and SPD representatives. These talks have shown potential, but things have taken a turn with Sahra Wagenknecht and her team pushing for a peace formula. This Peace formula demand could potentially derail the negotiation process.

The push for a compromise on the peace policy proposal from BSW chair Sahra Wagenknecht has been unsuccessful so far, threatening the establishment of a 'blackberry coalition' in Thuringia. The leaders of the CDU, BSW, and SPD in Thuringia have until Monday to consider their options, as per negotiation sources.

However, before they make their final decision, there might be an additional round of talks to assess the chances of agreement. One negotiator told the German Press Agency, "The chances are 50:50." The Thuringian BSW and particularly Wagenknecht have made a peace formula agreement a prerequisite for the coalition talks in Erfurt.

SPD leader Georg Maier expressed his concerns on the "Freies Wort" newspaper website, stating, "I have little hope that this will still happen." Maier claimed that Wagenknecht had been hindering the negotiations on the preamble for days. The Thuringian BSW refused to comment on this matter.

"All possibilities are currently being considered"

The only alternative to a coalition of CDU, BSW, and SPD, having already had successful exploratory talks, is a minority government led by the CDU with possible SPD support. Together, they would control 29 out of 88 parliamentary seats. They would need to find a way to collaborate with Wagenknecht's party and the Left to secure a majority in parliament for decision-making. The strongest faction in the Thuringian state parliament is the AfD.

"All possibilities are currently being considered," said one of the negotiators to dpa. Despite the difficulties, the reconciliation of the positions of the three parties in Thuringia is considered possible by many, according to Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND). There is also a compromise on foreign policy questions in the works that takes into account the positions of the CDU, SPD, and BSW. This compromise has been approved by both the CDU board and the SPD's executive state board in Thuringia, RND reports.

Wagenknecht, alongside the Thuringian BSW board, advocates for diplomacy to put an end to the war in Ukraine, rather than the delivery of weapons. This same approach is being pushed for by the CDU and SPD in Saxony and Brandenburg, as they also engage in talks over government options with the BSW.

