The thrilling conclusion of the "Rath" saga

Germany, 1938: Intolerance towards Jews is escalating, instigated by the controlling Nazi regime. Two Hitler Youths meet their untimely demise. News outlets remain uninformed. Private investigator Charly Rah takes charge, as the prime suspect is Fritze, her former foster son. The climactic chapter of Volker Kutscher's "Rath" series concludes here.

A Hitler Youth experiences no pain. Nonetheless, a Hitler Youth also possesses many adversaries. Fritze recognizes this. He dons their insignia and the mandatory dagger, but when his squad brutalizes Jewish footballers using baseball bats, he abstains from participating. He wishes to avoid involvement. The club has paid for the field rent, and the boys have the right to play there. However, when the situation deteriorates, he assists one boy in escaping the fascist mob.

Shortly afterward, Fritze finds himself on the run as well. He is accused of mercilessly slaying one, then two of his fellow "HJ comrades." In 1938 Germany, such an event must remain concealed. Despite the ongoing police investigation spanning the background, the investigation has not slowed down.

Fritze finds solace in the boy he saved from the football field. Upon encountering each other accidentally in a Berlin street, the boy shelters Fritze in his furniture warehouse, a family-owned business. The Star of David already adorns the storefront, and soon, the store will be sold to a non-Jewish buyer, prompting the family to emigrate to Palestine, fearless of property loss and persecution.

Disturbing Scenes

The boy fails to comprehend: "I'll tell you something, friend. I'm as German as you. Born and raised here. My father was born in Berlin, my grandfather too. And even though our ancestors assumed residence in Palestine a thousand years or more ago, should I be excluded from being German? Perhaps my ancestors hailed from Germany longer than yours? Who knows the identity of your ancestors a thousand years ago, or even that of the old Adolf? He doesn't seem very "Aryan" either!"

Two teenagers, now allies, run away together. Initially, from Berlin, then through Brandenburg towards the east, towards Poland. There, the boy's uncle resides. They aim to seek refuge at his home, yet the border region is heavily guarded. Nazi Germany has banned Jews with Polish roots from remaining in Poland, hence forced deportation is enacted. With brutality and violence.

As Fritze and the boy stand at the border, they bear witness to atrocity: "That... that is my people. They're all Jews, just like me. They stand there, drenched in rain, amidst two nations, and no one acknowledges them."

A Novel as a Plea for Humanity

These events could occur today, and it is chilling to think about the final chapter of Volker Kutscher's "Gereon Rath" series. "Rath" is the title of the work published by Piper and Hörbuch Hamburg, encompassing approximately 22 hours of audio content. No moment is wasted, and it is a must-listen to cherish the conclusion of the series, if begun with "The Wet Fish." Through it, we join the Rath family, becoming acquainted with criminal commissioner Gereon Rath, who is transferred from Cologne to Berlin and from the vice squad to the homicide department. Intriguingly, Rath exhibits his unique perspectives and unorthodox tactics during investigations.

As readers and listeners, we share in every emotion with the three main characters, relating and empathizing with their experiences, loving their camaraderie, laughing, and clenching our fists in the face of injustice. We are introduced to friends, foes, and individuals whose loyalties morph, while learning important historical lessons. This presentation of German history lends itself to our fascination with crime fiction.

The book deals with the Reichspogromnacht - a harrowing turn of events guaranteed to evoke shivers. David Nathan's voice ensures a swelling of emotions, a pause here and there, emphasizing empathy, filling one with thoughtfulness. The sentiments remain integrated within us and encourage reflection and introspection, prompting comparisons with present-day societal issues and far-right ideologies, particularly in the AfD party, especially in Thuringia, whose power base remains strong. They should not ascend to power, as once they gain control, they assume a governing role and reshape the state and society in accordance with their twisted ideologies. The rise of the NSDAP a century ago serves as a warning.

The "Rath" series proved influential during those times, and now it brings the series to a powerful closure.

In the midst of their escape, Fritze and the boy are struck by the sight of their fellow Jews being forced across the border. "Look at that," the boy exclaims, "that's my people. They're all Jews, just like me. They stand there, drenched in rain, amidst two nations, and no one acknowledges them."

Despite the trials they face, the boy and Fritze find solace in their shared experiences and determination to evade the oppressive forces. Their bond, forged in adversity, serves as a testament to the enduring power of humanity in the face of intolerance.

Read also: