Right before the state elections, ZDF Politbarometer indicates that AfD is the dominating force in Thuringia, surpassing CDU with 29%, while in Saxony, CDU is anticipated to secure victory with 33%. These findings stem from the latest research conducted by Forschungsgruppe Wahlen, published in "heute journal". Fresh state parliaments will be established in both territories on Sunday.

In Thuringia, AfD garnered 29% in the survey, placing them noticeably ahead of CDU with 23% and BSW with 18%. The Left, currently holding power with Minister-President Bodo Ramelow, stands at 13%. The SPD could manage only 6%, possibly missing the threshold for entering the state parliament at 4%. The Greens might fail to gain entry as well, with 4%.

"A coalition of CDU, BSW, and SPD could only barely manage a majority, while other potential coalitions are not feasible," a statement read. In theory, coalitions between AfD and CDU, AfD and BSW, and CDU, BSW, and Left could form a majority; however, these options have been rejected by either the CDU or BSW. A substantial 29% of respondents are still undecided about their voting intentions.

CDU maintains its lead over AfD in Saxony

In Saxony, the CDU, led by Michael Kretschmer, enjoys a significant advantage over the AfD with 33% to 30%. The survey suggests that the Left will fail to secure representation in the state parliament with only 4%. The Greens and SPD each obtain 6%, while BSW achieves 12% in the survey. Together, these remaining parties account for 9%, none of which will surpass the 3% threshold.

"Alongside continuing the CDU, Greens, and SPD coalition, a CDU and BSW alliance would also be close to achieving a majority," the pollsters stated. A CDU and AfD coalition is theoretically possible, but the CDU has declined this option.

The levels of support for individual parties remain largely unchanged since the August 23rd Politbarometer - despite the new survey being conducted following the suspected Islamist attack in Solingen. On Friday evening, a man with a knife attacked a city festival, resulting in three fatalities and eight injuries. The suspected perpetrator is the 26-year-old Syrian Issa Al H., who is now in custody in Düsseldorf.

It is essential to note that poll findings come with inherent uncertainties. Factors such as decreasing party loyalty and late election decisions make it challenging for polling institutions to accurately weight the data collected. Polls simply represent the current sentiment and should not be interpreted as predictions of the eventual election results.

