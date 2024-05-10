The television series "Dark Matter" now struggles with the complexity of multiple universes.

Remade by writer Blake Crouch (who's known for his TV adaptations like "Wayward Pines"), the narrative revolves around Jason Dessen, a physics professor and lecturer, savouring a lovely existence with his wife and adolescent son.

Suddenly, things flip upside down when Jason is both kidnapped and replaced by a duplicate of himself. This alter ego possesses a device enabling travel between numerous universes and a seemingly endless collection of options that are impacted differently by single decisions and crucial turning points in life.

The reasons behind his predicament and the potential ways for him to regain his life introduce an intriguing enigma alongside musings about how small decisions may significantly alter personal paths and connections.

However, as the episodes progress, "Dark Matter" loses its intrigue, as it embarks on several escapades and digressions that mostly fill up time while Jason attempts to navigate back to his family.

One of the main issues with this branch of science fiction, which surfaces here, is the vibe that everything might not matter, with every potential new door/scene coming close to being changeable or undone. As these imaginative spaces and "what-ifs" accumulate, Jason's journey becomes as baffling and disorienting for the audience as it is for him.

With its emotional focus on what holds significance in life, "Dark Matter" leans more towards Jason's individual journey than the mind-blowing implications of this passageway to alternative realities for humanity at large.

Apple has wagered on a handful of grand sci-fi endeavours with differing ambitions and magnitudes, leading to varied outcomes, featuring "For All Mankind," "Invasion," "Constellation," "Foundation," "Severance," and "Silo."

"Dark Matter" lands in the middle of this selection, meaning you wouldn't miss out much if you decided not to open this door.

"Dark Matter" is set to premiere on May 8 on Apple TV+. (Disclosure: Lowry's spouse works for a section of Apple)

