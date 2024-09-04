- "The team 'Seven Bayern' isn't entirely without flaw either" (paraphrased)

Present-day German Football Association (DFB) figurehead Matthias Sammer (56) does not necessarily view the diminished Bayern representation in the national team as an issue. "Having fewer Bayern players and more from Dortmund doesn't automatically mean they'll lose out on wins. Those who traditionally don the jersey need to up their game a bit more," Sammer shared during a Prime Video event in Munich.

As it stands, only Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, and Aleksandar Pavlovic from Bayern remain in Julian Nagelsmann's current squad, following the retired Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller's departure.

"It's always been beneficial when we had common traits, shared qualities, and our own identity in the national team," Sammer, who also serves as an expert for Prime Video during this Champions League season, added. "I don't think having seven Bayern players would magically fix everything. We always need to find ways to blend well, maintain stability, and develop an approach."

