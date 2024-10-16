The task confronting Thomas Tuchel is of monumental scale and intrigue-filled.

England's hunt for a superior coach reaches its conclusion with the appointment of Thomas Tuchel, who takes charge of the "Three Lions." His objective is clear and monumental – he must put an end to England's title drought, born in the land of football itself. The conditions are perfect.

Tuchel's reputation remains robust even following his turbulent tenure at Bayern Munich. In England, where he is considered more valued than in his home country, he accepts a challenge that few could match for grandeur and allure: Tuchel becomes the helmsman of the English football national team, pending formal confirmation. He will lead the team of stars until the 2026 World Cup. However, the team's superstar power has not translated into title-worthy performances for ages, and both the team and the nation are devastated by a persistent title drought, tormented by 58 years of misery.

The last time England celebrated wins was in 1966, becoming world champions in their own territory with Wembley's support. Since then, they've been struggling. This summer, they came close again. At the European Championship in Germany, they advanced to the final in a manner that angered their own supporters. Coach Gareth Southgate devised a debatable playing style that temporarily silenced the fans' anger towards Gelsenkirchen's perceived shamefulness.

What does the lion do when it goes crazy?

Southgate momentarily took a break after the defeat in the final against Spain, after which he decided not to continue. His time was not unsuccessful. EM final 2024, EM final 2021, WM semi-final 2018. However, the English never truly embraced this coach whose past represents significant failure – as a player, he missed the decisive penalty against Germany in the 1996 European Championship semi-final in front of his home crowd. Andreas Möller stepped up next, scored, and positioned himself gallantly in front of the fans.

This victory pose of the German is what the English anticipate from Tuchel. Facts were swiftly established. His debut is likely to occur at the Nations League match on November 14 in Greece. Against the underdog, England had humiliated itself at Wembley just a few days earlier. Former U21 coach Lee Carsley commented dejectedly afterwards: "This position deserves a world-class coach with trophies under his belt." He had essentially sealed the end of the enigma of world football. Once again, the question arose: What hinders this incredibly skilled team from achieving success? Southgate could never fully answer this question. It seemed as if he was continually trying to tame the wild lion – never letting it get too out of control.

One wonders what the English beast might accomplish when unleashed. Tuchel now faces this colossal task. Just months following the conclusion of his grueling tenure at Bayern Munich, a position that never gave the club a moment's peace. Tuchel, the restless one, kept Bayern on its toes. Interestingly, the coach follows in the footsteps of his predecessor in Munich, Julian Nagelsmann. He also assumed the responsibility of guiding the similarly complex German crisis national team out of its deep hole. Nagelsmann's embarkment didn't begin smoothly, but like Forrest Gump, he picked up speed and has now formed a team that seemingly cannot be stopped by any obstacle.

Harry Kane is certifiably bonkers

Can Tuchel replicate a similar triumph? The preconditions are strong, even if the overall team performance lacks. But what possibilities does the coach have? He can construct an intimidating team around wonderboy Jude Bellingham, featuring Declan Rice, whom he aggressively pursued as Munich coach. Around the prodigious Phil Foden and the skillful Bukayo Saka. And around his yet-untitled former player Harry Kane. That would be a force to reckon with. Kane was already enthused about the prospect of renewing their partnership before the announcement, raving about the "incredible coach" and "amazing individual" Tuchel.

However, England is also taking a gamble with the native Swabian. Tuchel has never occupied the role of a national coach before. The approach is different, and there's scant time with the team. Additionally, Tuchel is not known for his diplomatic tact – whenever things go awry, he openly opposes them. This didn't sit well in Dortmund, Paris, or at Chelsea FC. Even in Munich, they grappled with Tuchel's public outbursts. Even when the idea of reversing their decision due to impressive performance and a paucity of alternatives was briefly entertained, power figure Uli Hoeneß firmly reprimanded Tuchel, dealing a severe blow to his coaching spirit.

Yet, this relationship holds an enchantment, an allure. Tuchel is only the third foreigner to hold the position of team chief: preceded by Sven-Göran Eriksson (2001 to 2006) and Fabio Capello (2007 to 2012). His reputation in England is excellent, and he was also among the highly considered potential saviors at crisis club Manchester United, should Erik ten Hag indeed face dismissal.

Tuchel undeniably demonstrates genius. He's now working with some of the finest footballers worldwide, boasting a wide range of options. Besides France, it's hard to argue that any other nation possesses as much top-tier talent and potential as England – although not across every position. As you move further down the roster, the available world-class players become scarcer. Nevertheless, Tuchel is juggling a challenge that's as massive and alluring as they come. He has the chance to attain immortality. In England.

