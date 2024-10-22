The Swiss stock market experiences a decline – uncertainty among investors during financial report filing period

Swiss Market Struggles, SMI Drops by 0.8% to 12,168 Points. The standard value index took a dip, trailing behind other prominent stock indices, with the SMI decreasing by 0.8%. The current reporting season is instilling uncertainty among shareholders, as the preliminary reports have failed to offer a clear view.

Among the prominent companies, Logitech experienced a setback, despite boosting its annual projections. The shares of the renowned Swiss-American computer accessory manufacturer saw an initial rise but subsequently dipped by 6.3%. Torsten Sauter, analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux, offered his explanation, stating, "I believe the revenue gained its momentum from less significant categories like webcams and tablets." Swiss Re and Zurich Insurance Group saw a decrease in value by 1.7 and 1.3% respectively. Investors are concerned about potential hefty insurance claims resulting from the recent storms.

The lone beneficiary among the 20 standard values was Richemont. The luxury goods conglomerate enjoyed a minor boost, increasing its share price by 0.1%. Richemont is benefiting from investors who are speculating on growth triggers from China's economic stimulus package. China plays a crucial role in the industry.

In the broader market, investors displayed a lack of confidence in Pierer Mobility, and consequently removed it from their portfolios. The Austrian manufacturing giant of KTM motorcycles withdrew its annual forecast and warned of additional write-offs due to persistent weak demand. As a result, the shares tumbled by 18%.

The stock market's uncertainty has also affected the performance of Pierer Mobility, leading to a significant drop in its share price. The Austrian company withdrew its annual forecast and reported a 18% decrease in its share value due to weak demand.

Despite the overall market turbulence, Richemont managed to gain a slight edge in the stock market, increasing its share price by 0.1%. This minor boost can be attributed to investors speculating on growth triggers from China's economic stimulus package, which has a significant impact on the luxury goods industry.

Read also: