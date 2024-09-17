Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsSwiss

The Swiss Cinematic Event Pays Tribute to Pamela Anderson

Launch announcement for "The Final Dancer," the upcoming stage production

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read

The Swiss Cinematic Event Pays Tribute to Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson, the famed actress, is set to receive an accolade at the 20th Zurich Film Festival. The 57-year-old star will be bestowed with the "Golden Eye" award for her remarkable career and stellar performance in her newest project, "The Last Showgirl". The actress will personally collect the award on October 4th and later premiere the film at the festival with its director, Gia Coppola.

The festival's head, Christian Jungen, expresses his excitement for honoring Anderson: "We're delighted to recognize Pamela Anderson, the iconic actress who has captivated generations and continuously transformed herself, at the ZFF," Jungen stated. The event is known as the "Zurich Film Festival" (ZFF), abandoning the German diacritical mark in favor of the English spelling of the city's name.

In "The Last Showgirl", Anderson portrays Shelley, a dancer who has been gracing the stage of a traditional Las Vegas show for over three decades. When the show's stage manager, Eddie (Dave Bautista), announces its end, Shelley must bid farewell to her dance family and the glamorous world of entertainment, embarking on a new chapter of her life. Supporting her throughout this transition is her best friend Annette (Jamie Lee Curtis). The German release date for the film remains undisclosed.

The Zurich Film Festival, hosted in Switzerland, is where Pamela Anderson will receive her award. This esteemed event, known as the ZFF, is held annually in the vibrant city of Zurich, which is known for its Swiss charm.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Mats Hummels now has a different manager.
Sport

Mats Hummels now has a different manager.

Mats Hummels now has a different manager. Mats Hummels' potential new team, AS Roma, won't be welcoming Edin Terzic or Thomas Tuchel. Instead, they've appointed Croatian coach Ivan Juric as their new boss, just after sacking legendary figure Daniele De Rossi. The Roma board officialized

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.
Politics

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform. The simultaneous detonation of numerous pagers in Lebanon, as observed by specialists, serves as a showcase of Israel's power, even though Jerusalem's government hasn't publicly acknowledged responsibility. This incident is embarrassing for Hezbollah, as it reveals

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public