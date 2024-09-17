The Swiss Cinematic Event Pays Tribute to Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson, the famed actress, is set to receive an accolade at the 20th Zurich Film Festival. The 57-year-old star will be bestowed with the "Golden Eye" award for her remarkable career and stellar performance in her newest project, "The Last Showgirl". The actress will personally collect the award on October 4th and later premiere the film at the festival with its director, Gia Coppola.

The festival's head, Christian Jungen, expresses his excitement for honoring Anderson: "We're delighted to recognize Pamela Anderson, the iconic actress who has captivated generations and continuously transformed herself, at the ZFF," Jungen stated. The event is known as the "Zurich Film Festival" (ZFF), abandoning the German diacritical mark in favor of the English spelling of the city's name.

In "The Last Showgirl", Anderson portrays Shelley, a dancer who has been gracing the stage of a traditional Las Vegas show for over three decades. When the show's stage manager, Eddie (Dave Bautista), announces its end, Shelley must bid farewell to her dance family and the glamorous world of entertainment, embarking on a new chapter of her life. Supporting her throughout this transition is her best friend Annette (Jamie Lee Curtis). The German release date for the film remains undisclosed.

