'The suspended Columbia activist, expressing his viewpoint, stated that Zionists don't merit existence. Now, his organization retracts its apology and advocates for violence.'

"Last spring, during the commotion of the protests, Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) published an apologetic statement on their Instagram, attributed to Khymani James," CUAD shared Tuesday night. "We unfairly portrayed your experiences and your thoughts, and we let you down."

James admitted in a now-deleted Instagram post from earlier this year that he had stated during a Live session a few months prior: "Zionists don't deserve to live," and "I'm just grateful I'm not going out and killing Zionists." In the deleted post, he explained, "I misspoke in the heat of the moment, and I apologize."

Columbia suspended James in April, and he subsequently filed a lawsuit to overturn the ban.

"I never wrote the apologetic statement posted in late April, and I'm glad we've set the record straight," James wrote Tuesday in a different Instagram post. "I won't allow anyone to shame me for my beliefs. Anything I said, I meant it."

CUAD played a significant role in igniting the protest encampments at Columbia in April, sparking a pro-Palestine and anti-Israel movement on campuses throughout America. Since then, the group has become increasingly militant against Israel, advocating for violent uprisings against the country.

"We support liberation by any means necessary, including armed resistance," the group declared in their statement. "When all peaceful means of resolution have been exhausted, violence is the only path forward."

Columbia released a statement Wednesday, expressing their condemnation of any calls for acts of violence.

"Statements advocating for violence or harm are incompatible with the fundamental principles upon which this institution was built," said University Interim President Katrina Armstrong, along with the provost and executive committee, in a statement. "To hear such statements within our community is a deviation, whether or not protected by the First Amendment. We want to make it clear: calls for violence do not have a place in this or any university."

CUAD's statement was published on October 8 - exactly one day after the first anniversary of the October 7, 2023, attacks. The attack resulted in over 1,200 Israeli casualties and saw Hamas take more than 100 hostages. The deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust. Israel retaliated with bombings against Iran and Hezbollah, escalating the war across the Middle East.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has resulted in the death of 40,000 people and widespread indignation, even among Israel's allies. Calls for a ceasefire are mounting, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing government have remained firm.

As the violence in Gaza intensifies and becomes intolerable, the radicalism in the campus protest movement has also escalated. Universities that have struggled to manage encampments, antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of hate speech are now grappling with the balance between free speech and safety.

Over the summer, many American universities adopted new policies to protect students' safety while allowing for peaceful student protests. However, these guidelines have been tested significantly in the current school year.

"We strive to be an open campus, but we cannot remain open when the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is uncertain," Columbia stated. "The dilemma, between maintaining student safety and upholding an open campus, is a difficult one. This week, as social media has combined calls for armed violence in the Middle East with defenses of local statements advocating violence, the scale tips towards safety."

