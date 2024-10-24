The suspected perpetrator of the shootings at a Democratic office in Arizona was discovered to possess over 200 firearms within his residential premises, as reported by authorities.

Tempe, Arizona (AP), an Arizona prosecutor stated that the individual apprehended for the three-occurrence shooting of a Democratic National Committee office in Phoenix's suburbs was discovered to have more than 200 firearms and over 250,000 rounds of ammunition in his residence. Law enforcement speculated that he might have been planning a large-scale casualty event due to the extensive collection found.

Maricopa County prosecutor Neha Bhatia mentioned during Jeffrey Michael Kelly's preliminary hearing on Wednesday that authorities revealed this extensive seizure following Kelly's arrest. Sniper rifles, protective gear, and silencers were spotted, she added. An automatic weapon was found in the vehicle Kelly was driving.

The size of this arsenal led authorities to suppose, "This person was planning to carry out a mass casualty incident," Bhatia explained.

According to police, Kelly, 60, is accused of shooting BB pellets and subsequently gunshots at the front glass door and a window of the Arizona Democrats' campaign office in Tempe during the early morning hours of Sept. 16, Sept. 23, and Oct. 6. No one was present during the shootings.

Kelly is also charged with placing numerous political signs adorned with sharp blades on trees in Ahwatukee on Tuesday, an affluent suburb of Phoenix where progressive voters have prevailed in recent elections.

Authorities reported that the hand-painted signs were hung on palm trees and seemed to criticize Democrats and their presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kelly is being held on three felony charges of terrorism-related activities and four additional counts in relation to the shootings, according to authorities. A $500,000 bail was set with the conditions of house arrest and an ankle monitor should Kelly manage to post that amount.

His lawyer, Jason Squires, reported that Kelly was a retired aerospace engineer who possessed a spotless criminal record and posed no flight risk.

Kelly's next hearing was scheduled for Oct. 29 in Maricopa County Superior Court.

The Tempe location was one of 18 offices where Democrats organized Vice President Harris' campaign efforts. According to officers, it was temporarily closed after the latest shooting.

Arizona has emerged as a key election state where the contest between Harris and former President Donald Trump has grown particularly intense.

Political violence has already stained this election season, with the Republican presidential contender being the target of assassination attempts at a campaign rally and one of Trump's Florida golf courses.

