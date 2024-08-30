- The Supremely Influential Wedding Bouquet Accessory Trial

Seven individuals will show up in court at the Düsseldorf Regional Court on this coming Friday (10:00 AM), faced with charges relating to a chaotic wedding procession that occurred on the A3 highway five years prior. This event, famously known as the "epic wedding procession", left quite an impression.

Members of a wedding celebration are accused of bringing traffic to a halt on the A3 close to Ratingen on March 22, 2019, while heading towards Cologne. Hailing from Neukirchen-Vluyn and Kamp-Lintfort, the group included the 37-year-old groom. The prosecution from Düsseldorf has filed charges against the men, ranging in age from 30 to 41, for collective obstruction.

As per the accusations, these men allegedly blocked all lanes and shoulders of the highway using several luxury vehicles and other automobiles, resulting in an extensive traffic jam. One vehicle is said to have been placed across a lane, while another spun in circles in front of the bride's vehicle, leaving a circular skid mark ("doughnut") on the asphalt.

One participant is reported to have fired a gun into the air during the commotion. The 37-year-old is being charged with violating the Weapons Act. A 30-year-old is accused of driving without a license.

The Regional Court had sent the case to the Regional Court. The indictment is backed by numerous witness testimonies, along with photos and videos of the highway blockade, which the defendants are alleged to have captured on the day of the incident. The trial has been delayed multiple times.

The wedding celebration took place in Cologne, where the groom resided. During the procession towards Cologne, the group encountered issues on the A3 highway near Ratingen.

